Detroit News
Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights
Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.
Man accused of carjacking elderly woman at Sterling Heights Walmart facing up to life in prison
Prosecutors said Jason Graves, 37, approached the victim in a Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, threw her out of Jeep and drove away. It happened on November 12.
downriversundaytimes.com
Hospital trespasser refuses to leave
TRENTON — Most people can’t wait to get out of the hospital, but on the afternoon of Oct. 29, one man refused to leave a parking lot at Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, and insinuated that he wanted to be taken into custody. Police officers had encountered the man, who...
downriversundaytimes.com
Man arrested for threatening former girlfriend
WYANDOTTE — A 26-year-old Allen Park man was arrested the morning of Nov. 6 after threatening to break into his former girlfriend’s apartment in the 2700 block of 10th Street. According to the complainant, the man showed up uninvited and demanded to be let inside, and when entrance...
whmi.com
Donations Sought To Help "Cram The Cruiser" Today
Livingston County residents can help “cram a cruiser” today and support those in need. The Livingston County law enforcement community will conduct its 6th Annual Cram the Cruiser Food Drive from 10am to 2pm. Non-perishable food items and goods for donation to local food banks and shelters throughout...
Michigan sisters allegedly target each other in road rage incident, both face charges
WARREN, MI – Two Michigan sisters are facing charges after one of them lied about shots being fired during a road rage incident and fled from police officers and the other assaulted her sister who was being arrested, authorities said. Around 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Warren police officers...
Three killed in fatal rollover crash in Lincoln Park
Investigators believe icy conditions, alcohol were factors in fatal Pontiac motorcycle crash
Semi-truck going ‘too fast’ crashes on US-23 in Livingston County
A semi-truck pulling a trailer with 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed on US-23 near Fausett Road.
Behind the scene of a mass shooting with Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police is showing folks what it really looks like at the scene of mass shooting by holding at mass shooting exercise.It's a situation you never want to see, but as Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw explains, it is an exercise that requires both preparation, teamwork and takes time. "One of the biggest questions I always get is what is taking so long?" says Lt. Shaw.On Thursday, Michigan State Police lead several local MSP agencies through a mass fatality exercise at Proud Lake Recreation Area Headquarters in Commerce Township."We're going to show you today some of the things...
Cops respond to CVS about drunk man, who tells them he did 4-5 shots of Fireball before driving
Troy Police responded to a CVS store on a report that man who was “believed to be drunk” was trying to leave the store to get into his vehicle and drive.
2 teens and an 8-year-old killed when vehicle slams into tree, rolls over in Lincoln Park
Witnesses to a crash that killed three young people Downriver say speed is to blame after the vehicle slammed into a tree and flipped over Thursday evening.
Saginaw man locked in store during armed robbery likely to avoid incarceration after taking plea
SAGINAW, MI — Less than two months after allegedly trying to rob a Saginaw gas station at gunpoint, only to be locked in the store by the vigilant clerk, a local man has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s likely to avoid incarceration. Jaylen C. Laury,...
68-year-old man arrested after stabbing son in Eastpointe, leaving him in critical condition
Two people have been arrested after an argument outside a home in Eastpointe Wednesday night turned deadly. A 68-year-old allegedly stabbed his 35-year-old son, leaving him in critical condition.
Chief helps deescalate barricaded situation after 1 killed in package dispute
A gunman gave himself up peacefully after Detroit police say he barricaded himself inside a home after shooting and killing his neighbor on Thursday.
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud
The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
3 dead, possibly kids, after SUV crashes in Detroit suburb
A SUV crashed and rolled over in suburban Detroit, killing three of five people inside, authorities said.
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Two hospitalized after double shooting in Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men are hospitalized after a double shooting in Livonia.In a Facebook post, Livonia Police Department said at about 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 9000 block of Perrin Street.Police said witnesses claim to see a man with a gun enter a car and flee the area, striking a parked car in the process. So far, police said the investigation has revealed that the two men involved in the shooting have been at odds for some time. They allegedly shot at each other during an altercation outside one of the suspect's homes on Perrin Street. Both suspects were transported to a local hospital, and police said they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
