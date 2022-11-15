ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and Other Asia-Pacific Leaders Convene in Bangkok for Economic Forum

This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Officials from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are gathering in Bangkok as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting kicks off Thursday. Attendees for the group's first in-person summit in four years includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris...
NBC Los Angeles

China and the TikTok Threat: How the White House Cybersecurity Team Is Thinking About It

Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
Reuters

Egypt climate deal is still not near, says Britain's COP26 President Sharma

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Alok Sharma, the COP26 president who oversaw last year's Glasgow Climate Pact, warned on Friday that time was running out for reaching a deal at this year's U.N. climate conference in Egypt, and he called for more clarity over the final negotiating process.
NBC Los Angeles

Ray Dalio Says None of China's New Leadership Team Appear to Be ‘Extremists'

American billionaire Ray Dalio laid out his outlook for China's economy and government policy in a Nov. 16 post on LinkedIn. Regarding the new leadership team, "the people being added are loyal strongmen who appear to be capable and have demonstrated track records of being willing to do the unpopular things," Dalio said.
NBC Los Angeles

Traces of Explosives Found at Site of Russian Pipeline Leaks, Sweden Says

Swedish and Danish investigators are investigating a flurry of detonations on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Sept. 26 that sent gas spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea. The explosions triggered four gas leaks at four locations — two in Denmark's exclusive economic zone and two...
The Hill

The political nature of ESG is playing right into China’s hands

Environmental, social and governance ratings, coupled with the Biden administration’s subsidization of electric vehicles, are facilitating the misallocation of capital toward firms controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. ESG ratings are encouraging the politicization of retirees’ life savings and bolstering China’s stranglehold on the global energy sector.
NBC Los Angeles

Brazil, Germany Lead Countries With Most World Cup Appearances

Thirty two teams from six different continents have descended upon Qatar for the 22nd World Cup. Among this field are a pack of historic heavyweights who have come to treat the World Cup like clockwork, a task every four years with the expectation of competing for a title. They’ve been here before and are comfortable under the bright lights. But first, they have to get through a number of up-and-coming scrappy teams that won’t take this opportunity for granted.
NBC Los Angeles

Bahamas Regulators Confirm They're Holding Some of FTX's Assets

Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
102.5 The Bone

Attorney General Garland to appoint special counsel in Trump investigations

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named a special counsel to oversee a a pair of investigations related to former President Donald Trump. At a news conference on Friday afternoon, Garland said Jack Smith will serve as special counsel over the investigation into whether any person or entity interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or with the certification of electoral college vote and the investigation into classified documents and other records seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
NBC Los Angeles

Crypto Startup Ripple Is Seeking a License in Ireland to Drive EU Expansion

Ripple is expanding its presence in the EU, where it plans to "passport" its services through an entity in Ireland, General Counsel Stuart Alderoty told CNBC. Most of Ripple's business is now driven outside of the U.S. despite its large presence in the country, Alderoty said. The SEC is suing...

