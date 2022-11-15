ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

World Cup 2022 briefing: 10 things to look out for on day one

It was only in August this year that Fifa switched the tournament opener to Qatar v Ecuador, instead of Netherlands v Senegal. The change is in line with a long-standing tradition of the first matches involving either the hosts or reigning champions. So, now we have the curtain-raising opening ceremony followed by Qatar kicking things off, here are 10 things to look out for as the tournament begins:
Reuters

Countries adopt COP27 deal with 'loss and damage' fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them.

