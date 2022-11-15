Read full article on original website
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends November 13 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending November 13, 2022. Bright MLS currently covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
WTOP
Maryland panel OKs first 10 online sports betting licenses
A Maryland commission approved the state’s first 10 online sports betting licenses on Wednesday. The approval by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission does not yet mean the licensees can immediately start to take wagers. The applicants still have to hold a successful controlled demonstration of their operating systems and procedures. That involves live wagering by customers at specific dates and times approved by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 of the Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Maryland
Cascade Falls is one of Maryland's most beautiful waterfalls, and if you are looking for a day hike in Maryland, there are several trails to choose from. The trail to the waterfall is a short, two-mile hike with steep muddy sections and is suitable for beginners. There are also smaller cascades for quick dips during the warmer months.
Maryland's plan to install 3,400+ electric charging stations gets underway
The first state-sponsored electric vehicle charging station is now up and running in Maryland, and two more are coming soon.
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Social conservatives score wins in Maryland’s school board races
Forty-one socially conservative candidates from across Maryland ran for school board seats Tuesday — and 25 of them appear to be on their way to winning their races. In other words, 61% of the conservative board candidates ended up ahead in a state where a Democrat, Wes Moore, won the gubernatorial election by 20 points to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Conservatives won school board races throughout much of the state, with the largest number elected in Harford, Carroll and Wicomico counties.
Courthouse News Service
Washington traffic enforcement
WASHINGTON — An appeals court in Washington denied the District of Columbia’s attempt to moot its own appeal of a challenge against the $100 speeding fine it issued against a company, which now contests the district’s traffic enforcement policies. Voiding its own ticket did not convince the court that the district has changed the challenged enforcement practices.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces 5 appointments to leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Monday announced five appointments to his leadership team. Moore said he pledged during the campaign to form a government representative of Marylanders. "I want the people of this state to know that I heard you," Moore said. Moore said voters gave...
Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says
Firm that processes billions in behavioral health claims treated as 'too big to fail,' auditor tells lawmakers. The post Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurant Listed as Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland by ‘Eat This, Not That’
Eat This, Not That has created “a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused restaurants in every state that you’ll want to visit at least once.” Montgomery County restaurant Charm Thai (8408 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring) earned the nod for the state of Maryland. Per the list, “One Yelp...
novaregion.org
Northern Virginia Public Health Leaders Stress the Importance of Taking Steps to Stay Safe
Public Health leaders in the Northern Virginia region (Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington Counties, including all towns and municipalities- and the City of Alexandria) are encouraging residents to maintain their vigilance in preventing several concerning diseases that are already spreading in the Northern Region this fall and winter: the seasonal flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. This is especially important because as temperatures cool, we spend more time indoors with others, and may travel to gather with friends and family for celebrations who are at increased risk of severe complications from infection.
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: Will Maryland's seasonal snow totals be above or below normal?
Above or below? In this edition of Weather Talk, Meteorologist Tony Pann shares the guesses of the 11 News Weather Team in relation to normal snow season totals.
wtaj.com
Wintry weather likely will make for a slippery evening commute on Tuesday
Cold air will set the stage for our first widespread wintry weather event that could cause some issues on the road later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Snow will likely develop from the southwest to the northeast during the midday into the afternoon hours. There may be a few raindrops at first, but primarily this event will start as snow.
