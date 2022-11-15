Public Health leaders in the Northern Virginia region (Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington Counties, including all towns and municipalities- and the City of Alexandria) are encouraging residents to maintain their vigilance in preventing several concerning diseases that are already spreading in the Northern Region this fall and winter: the seasonal flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. This is especially important because as temperatures cool, we spend more time indoors with others, and may travel to gather with friends and family for celebrations who are at increased risk of severe complications from infection.

3 DAYS AGO