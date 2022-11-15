Read full article on original website
Charge Against Public Integrity Officer Arrested at North Wildwood, NJ, Bar Dropped
NORTH WILDWOOD — The case against a law enforcement officer within the state Attorney General's Office who was arrested outside an Irish bar has been dismissed, according to her defense attorney. Danielle Oliveira, 32, faced an attempted defiant trespass charge following the incident on Sept. 24 at Keenan's Irish...
Ventnor, NJ, Police Ask for Help Locating Woman Missing For Over a Month
Authorities in Ventnor are asking for your help locating a woman who hasn't been seen in over a month. 37-year-old Kileen E. Jackson, of Ventnor, has been missing since October 16th. Description. Caucasian female. Approximately 5' 6" tall. 120 pounds. Blond/strawberry hair. Where she may be. Police say Jackson is...
DOG ATTACK: Five Children, Two Adults Hurt In Unruly Atlantic City Incident
Five children and two adults were wounded when their two dogs encountered another on a walk and turned on them in Atlantic City, authorities said. Two of the juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area of Baltic Avenue when the animals encountered the third dog around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, local police said.
wfpg.com
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies
Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect sought for breaking into Cape May home twice, unplugging security cam
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - A burglary suspect was caught on security camera just moments before he allegedly unplugged the device. Police say the man used several tools to break into the rear door of a home on Sunset Boulevard in Cape May last week. Hours later he came back...
South Jersey Man Charged With Shooting Wife Will Remain Jailed: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man arrested for shooting his wife will remain jailed while awaiting trial, according to the county prosecutor. Superior Court Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo ruled on Wednesday, Nov. 16 that Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville must remain behind bars, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. He is accused of...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Welcome Shore Eats to Cape May Court House
We found out today that Shore Eats-Subs -Smash Burgers and Sandwiches will soon be opening at the former location on Krispy Krunchy Chicken at Cornerstone Plaza on Rt 9 in CMCH. Just last week Cape May Pho & Boba Tea open there. We found out that the sign is ordered,...
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced For $2M Eagles Ticket Fraud Scheme
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection to a fraudulent investment scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 60-year-old Frank N. Tobolsky of Cherry Hill previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
Young N.J. shooting victim released from hospital. Teen suspect detained on gun charges.
A 13-year-old boy wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in South Jersey has been released from the hospital, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Police responded to a home on the 400 block of North 5th Street in Millville around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a gunshot vicim and found the injured child.
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ
Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
Somers Point, NJ, Police Looking For Guy on His Phone
Somers Point Police requested help Thursday identifying a man who spends way too much time on his phone. Well, that's not exactly the way Somers Point Police worded it, but anyone looking at this guy's surveillance photos can tell he has a major phone addiction. What police actually said is...
Toms River Police Search For Bank Fraud Suspect
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the pictured female regarding a bank fraud investigation and subsequent hit and run. Police believe the woman was traveling from the Essex or Union County area. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer...
Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway
Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Vineland Police Looking for Suspect, Ask For Public’s Help
Officials with the Vineland Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a n investigation. Police aren't saying what the man may have done. If you can help police identify the man in the above photo, you're urged to contact Officer Nelson at cnelson@vinelandcity.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip from any computer or smart phone to VPD.TIPS. Reference VPD #22-47620.
Stratford, NJ Guidance Counselor, Coach Struck and Killed on 295
A local high school is in mourning following the tragic death of one of its guidance counselors and sports coaches. 49-year-old William Scully, a guidance counselor and volleyball coach at Sterling High School in Stratford, was killed on I-295 Tuesday night, NJ.com reports. Scully was reportedly having vehicle trouble while...
One person died in Galloway fire, medical examiner confirms
One person died in a fire that destroyed a Galloway Township apartment building last month, an investigation found. The quick-spreading fire at Apache Court destroyed a building containing 18 units. One person was unaccounted for after the fire, Detective Mark Kienzle said. Human remains were discovered in the debris of...
Police ID Woman Responsible For Suspected South Jersey Bias Incident, No Charges Filed
Authorities have identified the woman responsible for a suspected bias intimidation incident involving a congressional candidate. They said the 36-year-old female, who suffers from behavioral health issues, was caught on a surveillance camera hanging dolls from a tree near a political sign for Tim Alexander. The incident occurred in the...
Man dead, suspect arrested following shooting at N.J. apartment complex
One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday morning in an apartment parking lot in Gloucester County, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at The Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, according to officials with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
