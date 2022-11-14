ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

usustatesman.com

The impact of new businesses making their way to Logan

Several new businesses are coming to Logan, including Costco, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Black Rifle Coffee. Costco is opening their doors on Nov. 18, Raising Cane’s announced a location coming to Logan via Twitter on Oct. 22, and Black Rifle Coffee submitted a site plan at the corner of 400 N. and Main Street. in September.
LOGAN, UT
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
OGDEN, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
usustatesman.com

Logan gas line rupture causes evacuation

On Nov. 14 at around 4 p.m., the Logan City Fire Department was paged to respond to a ruptured natural gas line at 1400 N. 800 E. John Fullmer, the Logan City Fire Department battalion chief, responded to the call and said it was caused after a construction crew working on “core drilling” hit a “pretty significant” line, which was 5-8 inches in diameter and made of steel pipe.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase

FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
FARMINGTON, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building

PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
PERRY, UT
usustatesman.com

SigEp, IFC host clothing drive for Somebody’s Attic

Five Utah State University fraternities collected clothes in a clothing drive last week for Somebody’s Attic, a nonprofit thrift store whose revenue supports CAPSA and The Family Place. Sigma Phi Epsilon, Phi Gamma Delta, Alpha Sigma Phi, Delta Sigma Phi and Pi Kappa Alpha all participated in the Interfraternity...
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Case closed in parade death of Kaysville girl

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into a parade accident that killed an 8-year-old girl has been closed. No charges will be filed in the July 4 death this year of Macie Anne Hill, of Kaysville, who was hit by...
KAYSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Logan firefighters knock down flames in burning house

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan firefighters were dispatched Thursday morning to the scene of a structure fire. After the 5:01 a.m. call, crews responded to the scene, in the area of 700 N. 500 East. “The first arriving unit reported heavy smoke inside the residence...
LOGAN, UT

