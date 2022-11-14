Let’s start where it all starts: the first tee. But before we get to that opening shot, consider how you got there. You raced to the course, checking texts and chugging coffee, then bolted to the range and hit a flurry of drivers (no good ones), zipped past the practice green and landed on the tee box, frazzled and all nerves. Then, in an act of utter cluelessness, you grab that same unfaithful driver and expect to stripe one. Instead, you flare it O.B., turn to your buddies and say, “What the hell was that?”

