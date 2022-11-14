Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"
Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
Golf Digest
The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf
Please don't take offense to this statement of fact, but public-course golfers tend to nudge their golf balls to a better lie more often than private-course players do. I consider myself somewhat of an authority on this subject because I’ve played half my life at public courses and the other half at private clubs.
studyfinds.org
Best Golf Balls for 2023: Top 5 Products Most Recommended By Experts
There’s nothing quite like waking up and hitting the links for a game of golf with a few friends. But, not having the right golf equipment for your round can kill your good time, impacting your scorecard and leaving you scrambling on the greens. Whether you’re just starting to enjoy the game or you’re a seasoned golfer with years of experience, having the best golf balls to match your style of play is one of the keys to being a great golfer.
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: Mixing romance and work on tour can be a complicated affair
Do caddies on the LPGA Tour hook up with players? I get this question a lot, and if it’s not a close friend, I’ll usually ignore it because if I say “yes,’’ salacious questions always follow. The truth is that it happens, and there’s nothing salacious about it.
golfmagic.com
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on Rory McIlroy: "You're putting ME in a difficult position here!"
There was a lot to unpack from Jon Rahm's press conference before the $10m DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. First there was his thoughts on Sergio Garcia, where the Spaniard said he hoped the legacy of the 2017 Masters champion wouldn't be affected after he joined the LIV Golf League.
Golf Digest
Tony Finau WDs from RSM Classic with injury
Tony Finau is on the biggest heater of his career. But that run will not extend to Sea Island. Finau, fresh off his win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, has withdrawn from this week’s RSM Classic. According to the PGA Tour’s communication team, Finau has dropped out due...
golfmagic.com
Report: What Phil Mickelson did to upset LIV pro would "SET OFF A FIRESTORM!"
What Phil Mickelson allegedly did to one of LIV Golf's most-opiniated players Pat Perez was so inflammatory it would set off a firestorm if the details emerged, according to a report by the author Alan Shipnuck who published Lefty's famously controversial remarks. In case this news passed you by, Perez,...
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'
Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
Golf Channel
New OWGR 'laughable'? Brian Harman, at the RSM Classic, sees it differently
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – When the Official World Golf Ranking launched its modified formula for compiling the ranking in August, there was a tacit understanding that it would not be a smooth transition. The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments...
Golf Digest
How to cheat at golf
Master criminal Willie Sutton said it best when asked why he robbed so many banks: “Because that’s where the money is.” Shaving shots on the golf course has the same obvious, irresistible allure for some players. You probably know a golfer who would foot-wedge a ball if it meant winning the fourth flight of a charity best ball.
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's special milestone, a celebration fail, and a sad, abrupt goodbye to a golf legend
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we really, really hope this prediction doesn't come true:. Sure, Twitter has its problems—and I’m certainly not paying Elon Musk $8 per month to keep my blue checkmark—but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t an important part of my life. And a vital part of this column for nearly 10(!) years now. I mean, where else would you find things like this viral video of the guy showing a girl his Costco card?
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm RIPS into OWGR: "I'm going to be as blunt as I can... it's LAUGHABLE!"
Jon Rahm has ripped into the current state of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system by calling it "laughable" multiple times during his Wednesday media press conference ahead of the DP World Tour Championship. Rahm, who was speaking to GolfMagic and other golfing media on site at Jumeirah Golf...
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm blasts new World Ranking formula as ‘laughable,’ takes swipe at Greg Norman for his ‘vendetta’
DUBAI, U.A.E. — “Laughable,” was the word Jon Rahm used (three times in succession and five times in all). But the Spaniard wasn’t even smiling when the subject of the Offical World Golf Ranking came up during his pre-tournament press conference at the DP World Tour Championship.
Golf Channel
Davis Love III withdraws from RSM Classic with wrist injury
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Tournament host Davis Love III withdrew from the RSM Classic before the start of the opening round with a left wrist injury. Love, 58, had been dealing with the injury for a few weeks and had a cortisone shot earlier this week to alleviate the pain but was unable to play. He was replaced in the field by Scott Brown.
golfmagic.com
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
Golf Digest
11 ways to suck less at golf — without changing your golf swing
Let’s start where it all starts: the first tee. But before we get to that opening shot, consider how you got there. You raced to the course, checking texts and chugging coffee, then bolted to the range and hit a flurry of drivers (no good ones), zipped past the practice green and landed on the tee box, frazzled and all nerves. Then, in an act of utter cluelessness, you grab that same unfaithful driver and expect to stripe one. Instead, you flare it O.B., turn to your buddies and say, “What the hell was that?”
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy says for there to be a truce with LIV Golf, ‘Greg needs to go’
DUBAI, U.A.E. — And so it goes on. Only 24 hours after Greg Norman informed the world that “every PGA Tour player should be thanking LIV, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy,” McIlroy responded in kind. Speaking in Dubai two days before the DP World Tour Championship, the Northern Irishman gave what is surely his most definitive—and certainly most definite—verdict on the LIV Golf CEO’s conduct and comments that have done so much to create the on-going impasse between the controversial Saudi-backed circuit and the combined might of the PGA and DP World Tours.
Golf Digest
This coach fixed Charles Barkley’s ’sh---y swing’ — and now he’s got some advice for you
It's 10 minutes before a late-summer lesson at the Maroon Creek Club in Aspen, Colo., when Charles Barkley pulls up in his cart—engaging and endearingly profane even after going deep the night before in the town’s posh entertainment district. His needle is long and sharp, and it’s easy...
Golf.com
‘It was the right move’: Inside GOLFTV’s demise and the PGA Tour’s broadcast future
It didn’t take long for the first eyebrow to raise inside PGA Tour headquarters. On the other end of the line, the Tour’s new friends at Discovery were ready to rock the boat. It was December 2019, less than a year into a 12-year, $2 billion streaming rights...
Comments / 0