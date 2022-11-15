The Kremlin refused to give any details about a cautionary message delivered by the director of the CIA to Moscow this week about the consequences of any Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine.CIA director William Burns warned Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons when they met in Ankara on Monday, a White House official said.It was the first known high-level, face-to-face contact between representatives of Moscow and Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.“We are not saying anything about the content of the negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...

