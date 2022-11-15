Read full article on original website
Xi Says China to Consider Holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China would consider hosting the third Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation next year, which would be the first staging of the event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Belt & Road is Xi's signature infrastructure investment...
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed...
U.S. VP Harris Met Briefly With China's Xi at APEC
BANGKOK/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said. "The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries," the official said.
China Pushes Back on FBI Claims of Chinese 'Police Stations' in U.S.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating 'police stations' on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was "very concerned" about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing's influence operations. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published...
France, Germany, Spain Agree on Moving on With FCAS Warplane Development - Berlin
BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) -France, Germany and Spain have reached agreement on starting the next phase of development of a new fighter jet dubbed FCAS, Europe's largest defence project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros($103.4 billion), the German government said on Friday. The Defence Ministry said in a...
Michael Bloomberg Apologises for Boris Johnson Speech Criticising China
BEIJING (Reuters) - Michael Bloomberg apologised last week at a business forum hosted by the news agency he founded for remarks by British former Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticising China as autocratic. The controversy highlights China's influence in Asia and sensitivities about overt criticism of Beijing. Bloomberg, a former New...
Bahamas Regulator Confirms FTX Asset Seizure After Hack Accusation
(Reuters) - The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it had seized digital assets of FTX's Bahamas unit, an action that the collapsed crypto exchange's U.S.-based leadership initially believed to be a "hack." The regulator said on Thursday it had ordered the transfer of all assets of FTX Digital Markets...
Google Sets Rules for HQ Guest Speakers After Row Over Indian Historian -Emails
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google this week introduced rules for inviting guest speakers to its offices, days after it canceled a talk by an Indian historian who has disparaged marginalized groups and their concerns, according to company emails seen by Reuters. The policy released Thursday is Google's latest...
