NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yield curve inversion deepens, next week's FOMC minutes in focus

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A key part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further on Friday as investors priced for the likelihood that growth will stall as the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates in an effort to stamp out historically high inflation. Surprisingly strong retail sales...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains on weaker USD, c.bank policy tightening

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso notched its first gain in four days against the U.S. dollar on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. currency and a central bank rate increase that matched the Federal Reserve. The peso PHP= rose 0.2%, recouping some of this week's losses. Stocks in...
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
Motley Fool

The Fed Plans to Continue With Interest Rate Hikes Despite Cooling Inflation

That's not great news for consumers. Inflation slowed in October compared to September. In spite of that, the Federal Reserve insists that more interest rate hikes are necessary. That's apt to drive the cost of borrowing up even more. U.S. consumers have been grappling with sky-high inflation for well over...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Forget The Federal Reserve, The Market Is Pivoting Anyway

“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
The Associated Press

Lagarde warns ECB may do more to rates than remove stimulus

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned Friday that the bank may have to raise interest rates beyond merely withdrawing stimulus and into territory that could restrain growth as the bank fights to control record inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro. “We...
NASDAQ

U.S. producer prices slow in October in boost to inflation outlook

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October as services fell for the first time in nearly two years, offering more evidence that inflation was starting to subside, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. The report...
kalkinemedia.com

Dollar treads water as U.S. economy sends mixed signals, sterling rises

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors digested mixed U.S. economic data, while the British pound rose ahead of the government's budget update. The greenback has tumbled in recent weeks as inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials have suggested that the central bank...
kitco.com

Market sentiment for gold adjusts to recent Fed officials' comments

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines sentiment as, “an attitude, thought, or judgment prompted by feeling: predilection.: a specific view or notion: opinion.: emotion.: refined feeling: delicate sensibility especially as expressed in a work of art.: emotional idealism.”. As it pertains to the financial markets, market sentiment is the view or...
CNBC

European markets close higher as investors assess interest rate path

European markets closed higher on Friday as investors continue to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. Retail and auto stocks both added nearly 2% to lead gains as almost all sectors ended the session in positive territory. Global markets took some...

