Read full article on original website
Related
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
Treasury market liquidity crunch could derail the Federal Reserve's policy, New York Fed chief says
Dysfunctioning US bond markets run the risk of undermining central bank monetary policy, according to John Williams. The New York Federal Reserve president told a conference the financial system must be strengthened. "If the Treasury market isn't functioning well, it can impede the transmission of monetary policy to the economy,"...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yield curve inversion deepens, next week's FOMC minutes in focus
NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A key part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further on Friday as investors priced for the likelihood that growth will stall as the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates in an effort to stamp out historically high inflation. Surprisingly strong retail sales...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains on weaker USD, c.bank policy tightening
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso notched its first gain in four days against the U.S. dollar on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. currency and a central bank rate increase that matched the Federal Reserve. The peso PHP= rose 0.2%, recouping some of this week's losses. Stocks in...
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns
The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
NBC New York
Insana: The ‘7% Solution' on Interest Rates Could Come Back to Haunt the Federal Reserve
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested on Thursday that the central bank might have to raise short-term interest rates as high as 7% to ensure that inflation goes away. Once again, Bullard and other Fed officials say that the central bank cannot repeat the policy errors of the...
Motley Fool
The Fed Plans to Continue With Interest Rate Hikes Despite Cooling Inflation
That's not great news for consumers. Inflation slowed in October compared to September. In spite of that, the Federal Reserve insists that more interest rate hikes are necessary. That's apt to drive the cost of borrowing up even more. U.S. consumers have been grappling with sky-high inflation for well over...
Stocks could rally 20% before the end of the year on a Republican victory in Congress and a cooler October inflation report, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could see a major rally by year-end on a Republican victory in Congress and cooler inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. He pointed to expectations of lower inflationary spending if Republicans took the majority in Congress. If midterm results are met with a cooler October inflation report, that could spark...
NY Fed: Bank liquidity may be tighter than thought, with policy implications
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The way the banking system manages its cash suggests the financial system may not be as flush as many now understand, and that could have implications for how the Federal Reserve manages the size of its balance sheet, a paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Friday.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Forget The Federal Reserve, The Market Is Pivoting Anyway
“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
Lagarde warns ECB may do more to rates than remove stimulus
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned Friday that the bank may have to raise interest rates beyond merely withdrawing stimulus and into territory that could restrain growth as the bank fights to control record inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro. “We...
NASDAQ
U.S. producer prices slow in October in boost to inflation outlook
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October as services fell for the first time in nearly two years, offering more evidence that inflation was starting to subside, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. The report...
ECB must raise rates decisively; let bonds expire from start of 2023, Nagel says
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must continue to raise interest rates decisively and should start letting its oversized holding of government debt expire from the start of 2023, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.
kalkinemedia.com
Dollar treads water as U.S. economy sends mixed signals, sterling rises
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors digested mixed U.S. economic data, while the British pound rose ahead of the government's budget update. The greenback has tumbled in recent weeks as inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials have suggested that the central bank...
kitco.com
Market sentiment for gold adjusts to recent Fed officials' comments
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines sentiment as, “an attitude, thought, or judgment prompted by feeling: predilection.: a specific view or notion: opinion.: emotion.: refined feeling: delicate sensibility especially as expressed in a work of art.: emotional idealism.”. As it pertains to the financial markets, market sentiment is the view or...
U.S. dollar 'true' peak still a couple of quarters away -Goldman
NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Investors anxious to determine when the dollar should hit its peak may have to wait a few more quarters, Goldman Sachs said in a research note on Friday.
CNBC
European markets close higher as investors assess interest rate path
European markets closed higher on Friday as investors continue to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. Retail and auto stocks both added nearly 2% to lead gains as almost all sectors ended the session in positive territory. Global markets took some...
The Fed risks plunging U.S. economy back into a 1920s-style Great Depression, warns Cathie Wood
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood predicts the Federal Reserve will plunge the U.S. economy into another 1920s-style Great Depression if it does not soon reverse course. The United States is teetering on the edge of another Great Depression, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood warns, and the Federal Reserve will take the blame if it does.
Comments / 0