Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Kherson Residents Stock up as First Ukrainian Supermarket Opens
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked on Sunday to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. During the almost nine months of occupation, the Russian-installed government had brought in Russian-sourced products and introduced the...
US News and World Report
Germany to Offer Poland Patriot System After Stray Missile Crash
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has offered Warsaw the Patriot missile defence system to help it to secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed in Poland last week, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht told a newspaper on Sunday. The German government had already said it would offer its neighbour further help...
US News and World Report
Silver Heads for Biggest Deficit in Decades, Silver Institute Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Global demand for silver is expected to rise 16% this year to 1.21 billion ounces, creating the biggest deficit in decades, according to the Silver Institute on Thursday night. Use of silver by industry, for jewellery and silverware and for bars and coins for retail investors were...
US News and World Report
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Nuclear Plant Shelled, U.N. Warns: 'You're Playing With Fire!'
LONDON (Reuters) -Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major nuclear disaster. More than a dozen blasts shook Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Saturday evening and Sunday,...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Who Will Pay for Climate 'Loss and Damage'?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The COP27 summit of nearly 200 countries agreed on Sunday to set up a "loss and damage" fund to support poorer countries being ravaged by climate impacts, overcoming decades of resistance from wealthy nations whose historic emissions have fuelled climate change. Pakistan's climate minister Sherry...
US News and World Report
Key Takeaways From the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - This year's U.N. climate summit featured visits by world leaders, proposals by business leaders, and negotiations by nearly 200 nations about the future of global action on climate change. Here are some of the key takeaways from the two-week COP27 summit held in the Egyptian...
US News and World Report
France, Germany, Spain Agree on Moving on With FCAS Warplane Development - Berlin
BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) -France, Germany and Spain have reached agreement on starting the next phase of development of a new fighter jet dubbed FCAS, Europe's largest defence project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros($103.4 billion), the German government said on Friday. The Defence Ministry said in a...
US News and World Report
Tumbling Bitcoin Overshadows El Salvador's Crypto Conference
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador's long-awaited bitcoin conference, which was in the limelight in 2021 after the small nation became the world's first to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender, has lost its luster this time amid a deep rout in the digital currency universe. The absence of big...
US News and World Report
G7 Calls for 'Significant' U.N. Response to North Korea Missile Launches
ROME (Reuters) -The United Nations' Security Council needs to take "significant measures" in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialised nations said on Sunday. The Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting...
US News and World Report
China Pushes Back on FBI Claims of Chinese 'Police Stations' in U.S.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating 'police stations' on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was "very concerned" about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing's influence operations. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Australia's Climate Policies Don't Match Its Big Talk at COP27
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is talking up its green credentials at the annual U.N. climate summit, but its policies do not match the portrayal as it continues to support new mining and energy projects, and fuels the crisis through its enormous fossil fuel exports. A year after his predecessor was...
US News and World Report
Bahamas Regulator Confirms FTX Asset Seizure After Hack Accusation
(Reuters) - The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it had seized digital assets of FTX's Bahamas unit, an action that the collapsed crypto exchange's U.S.-based leadership initially believed to be a "hack." The regulator said on Thursday it had ordered the transfer of all assets of FTX Digital Markets...
US News and World Report
Xi Says China to Consider Holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China would consider hosting the third Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation next year, which would be the first staging of the event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Belt & Road is Xi's signature infrastructure investment...
US News and World Report
Amazon Layoffs to Extend Into 2023
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday there would be more role reductions as its annual planning process extends into next year and leaders continue to make adjustments. "Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees.
US News and World Report
COP27 Delivers Climate Fund Breakthrough at Cost of Progress on Emissions
(Fixes typo in paragraph 10) SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Countries closed this year's U.N. climate summit on Sunday with a hard-fought deal to create a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters, even as many lamented its lack of ambition in tackling the emissions causing them. The...
US News and World Report
China Reports 24,473 New COVID Cases; Some Beijing Businesses Shut
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as numerous cities battled outbreaks, and as restaurants and other businesses in Beijing shut after authorities urged people to stay home over the weekend. Authorities have recently sought to ease the impact of their tough zero-COVID policy,...
Comments / 0