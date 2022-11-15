Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Silver Heads for Biggest Deficit in Decades, Silver Institute Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Global demand for silver is expected to rise 16% this year to 1.21 billion ounces, creating the biggest deficit in decades, according to the Silver Institute on Thursday night. Use of silver by industry, for jewellery and silverware and for bars and coins for retail investors were...
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
Bahamas Regulator Confirms FTX Asset Seizure After Hack Accusation
(Reuters) - The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it had seized digital assets of FTX's Bahamas unit, an action that the collapsed crypto exchange's U.S.-based leadership initially believed to be a "hack." The regulator said on Thursday it had ordered the transfer of all assets of FTX Digital Markets...
Xi Says China to Consider Holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China would consider hosting the third Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation next year, which would be the first staging of the event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Belt & Road is Xi's signature infrastructure investment...
Key Takeaways From the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - This year's U.N. climate summit featured visits by world leaders, proposals by business leaders, and negotiations by nearly 200 nations about the future of global action on climate change. Here are some of the key takeaways from the two-week COP27 summit held in the Egyptian...
China Reports 24,473 New COVID Cases; Some Beijing Businesses Shut
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as numerous cities battled outbreaks, and as restaurants and other businesses in Beijing shut after authorities urged people to stay home over the weekend. Authorities have recently sought to ease the impact of their tough zero-COVID policy,...
