BBC

Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini's house

Protesters in Iran have set fire to the ancestral home of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Images posted on social media show part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set ablaze. News agencies have verified the videos' location, but regional authorities denied there...
Newsweek

Putin's Weapons Priorities Are Changing

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly been forced to reprioritize his long-term military industrial projects to equip and arm his troops in Ukraine. Putin has been left reeling from sanctions that have impacted Russia's production of weapons, while his botched mobilization has seen well-publicized complaints from drafted troops about a lack of gear. Cut off from the global supply chain, Russia is turning to Iran for drones and reportedly to North Korea for munitions.
TheDailyBeast

Putin May Scrap Major Press Event as Signs of Panic Spiral

The Kremlin may be canceling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s major annual press conference for the first time in ten years, a move that comes on the heels of a crushing Russian withdrawal from the city of Kherson in Ukraine. Two sources familiar with the situation reportedly told Russian news...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
Newsweek

Putin's Strategy for Ukraine War 'Bewildering': Military Analyst

A Center for Naval Analysis (CNA) Russia Studies Program military analyst evaluated Russia's war strategy in an interview with The Kyiv Independent. Michael Kofman critiqued Russia's strategy, calling Russia's retreat from Kherson "bewildering." Russian General Sergey Surovikin announced a retreat from Kherson shortly after becoming the head of Russia's forces...
navalnews.com

Ukraine’s Maritime Drone Strikes Again: Reports Indicate Attack On Novorossiysk

Ukraine’s maritime drones can now reach a Russian Navy base until now regarded as safe. When the drones (USVs) were used to attack Sevastopol on October 29 they resulted in a major shift in Russian Navy operations. The threat is regarded as so serious that new defenses were added in Sevastopol. And the Russian Navy, which early in the war dominated the Black Sea, barely leaves port. Now this threat has reached another major Russian Navy base at Novorossiysk.

