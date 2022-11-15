Read full article on original website
Russian TV Pundits Fear History Repeating Itself With Uprising Over War
Panelists said the Russian public's irritation is growing over the failures of the conflict in Ukraine.
BBC
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini's house
Protesters in Iran have set fire to the ancestral home of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Images posted on social media show part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set ablaze. News agencies have verified the videos' location, but regional authorities denied there...
Putin's Weapons Priorities Are Changing
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly been forced to reprioritize his long-term military industrial projects to equip and arm his troops in Ukraine. Putin has been left reeling from sanctions that have impacted Russia's production of weapons, while his botched mobilization has seen well-publicized complaints from drafted troops about a lack of gear. Cut off from the global supply chain, Russia is turning to Iran for drones and reportedly to North Korea for munitions.
Putin May Scrap Major Press Event as Signs of Panic Spiral
The Kremlin may be canceling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s major annual press conference for the first time in ten years, a move that comes on the heels of a crushing Russian withdrawal from the city of Kherson in Ukraine. Two sources familiar with the situation reportedly told Russian news...
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
Videos Reportedly Shows Massive Fireball Blast Near Russia's St. Petersburg
Local authorities quoted by The Euro Weekly News said that the fire caused no "threat to the population."
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base
Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
Russians Fleeing Crimea Amid Fears of Ukrainian Advance—Report
There is "panic and fear that the [Ukraine] Armed Forces will be able to liberate Crimea in the near future," a commenter said.
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Putin's Strategy for Ukraine War 'Bewildering': Military Analyst
A Center for Naval Analysis (CNA) Russia Studies Program military analyst evaluated Russia's war strategy in an interview with The Kyiv Independent. Michael Kofman critiqued Russia's strategy, calling Russia's retreat from Kherson "bewildering." Russian General Sergey Surovikin announced a retreat from Kherson shortly after becoming the head of Russia's forces...
navalnews.com
Ukraine’s Maritime Drone Strikes Again: Reports Indicate Attack On Novorossiysk
Ukraine’s maritime drones can now reach a Russian Navy base until now regarded as safe. When the drones (USVs) were used to attack Sevastopol on October 29 they resulted in a major shift in Russian Navy operations. The threat is regarded as so serious that new defenses were added in Sevastopol. And the Russian Navy, which early in the war dominated the Black Sea, barely leaves port. Now this threat has reached another major Russian Navy base at Novorossiysk.
Russia's Elite Know Putin 'Lost The Real War': Report
The withdrawal from Kherson has led those within Putin's inner circle to question the end game of the Ukraine war.
Retreat from Kherson Leaves Russian Forces Scrambling to Stave Off Collapse
"Russia's military is broken," an urban warfare expert tells Newsweek. "It can still engage in battles, but it is no longer capable of waging a large campaign."
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
Retired Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks discusses Russia increasing their cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea and what it means for Putin's war in Ukraine.
Ukraine says around 60 Russians killed in long-range shelling attack
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident.
Russia-Ukraine war: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site – as it happened
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
