US News and World Report
Silver Heads for Biggest Deficit in Decades, Silver Institute Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Global demand for silver is expected to rise 16% this year to 1.21 billion ounces, creating the biggest deficit in decades, according to the Silver Institute on Thursday night. Use of silver by industry, for jewellery and silverware and for bars and coins for retail investors were...
US News and World Report
Kherson Residents Stock up as First Ukrainian Supermarket Opens
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked on Sunday to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. During the almost nine months of occupation, the Russian-installed government had brought in Russian-sourced products and introduced the...
US News and World Report
Climate Summit Approves Deal to Fund 'Loss and Damage'
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - A plenary session of the COP27 climate summit approved a deal on Sunday covering funding arrangements for loss and damage from climate change suffered by vulnerable countries. (Reporting by William James;Editing by Dominic Evans)
US News and World Report
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed...
US News and World Report
Bahamas Regulator Confirms FTX Asset Seizure After Hack Accusation
(Reuters) - The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it had seized digital assets of FTX's Bahamas unit, an action that the collapsed crypto exchange's U.S.-based leadership initially believed to be a "hack." The regulator said on Thursday it had ordered the transfer of all assets of FTX Digital Markets...
US News and World Report
COP27: China's Climate Envoy Says Expects Cooperation With U.S. to Continue
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - China's top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua said on Saturday he expects to continue direct cooperation on climate change with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry after the COP27 summit taking place in Egypt comes to a close. China and the United States are the world's two...
US News and World Report
US VP Harris Announces $20 Million New Clean Energy Funding for Mekong Region
BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S Vice President Kamala Harris announced $20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday following a regional summit. She spoke to civil society and business leaders in Bangkok after the close...
Amazon Layoffs to Extend Into 2023
Amazon Layoffs to Extend Into 2023
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday there would be more role reductions as its annual planning process extends into next year and leaders continue to make adjustments. "Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees.
US News and World Report
China Reports 24,473 New COVID Cases; Some Beijing Businesses Shut
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as numerous cities battled outbreaks, and as restaurants and other businesses in Beijing shut after authorities urged people to stay home over the weekend. Authorities have recently sought to ease the impact of their tough zero-COVID policy,...
US News and World Report
France, Germany, Spain Agree on Moving on With FCAS Warplane Development - Berlin
BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) -France, Germany and Spain have reached agreement on starting the next phase of development of a new fighter jet dubbed FCAS, Europe's largest defence project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros($103.4 billion), the German government said on Friday. The Defence Ministry said in a...
