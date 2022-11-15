Read full article on original website
Climate Summit Approves Deal to Fund 'Loss and Damage'
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - A plenary session of the COP27 climate summit approved a deal on Sunday covering funding arrangements for loss and damage from climate change suffered by vulnerable countries. (Reporting by William James;Editing by Dominic Evans)
US Defense Chief: 'Tyranny and Turmoil' in Russian Invasion
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday Russia’s invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where might makes right. Austin made the remarks at the annual...
France's Macron Accuses Russia of 'Predatory' Influence in Africa
PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of feeding anti-French propaganda in Africa to serve "predatory" ambitions in troubled African nations, where France has suffered military setbacks and a wider loss of influence over recent years. Speaking on the sidelines of a summit of French-speaking nations in Tunisia, Macron...
COP27: China's Climate Envoy Says Expects Cooperation With U.S. to Continue
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - China's top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua said on Saturday he expects to continue direct cooperation on climate change with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry after the COP27 summit taking place in Egypt comes to a close. China and the United States are the world's two...
COP27 Deal Delivers Landmark on 'Loss and Damage', but Little Else
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them. After tense negotiations that ran through...
Turkey's Erdogan Shakes Hands With Egypt's Sisi at World Cup
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, a photo from Turkey's presidency showed. Turkey's state-owned Anadolu Agency said Erdogan briefly met, shook hands and talked to Sisi and other leaders, including...
U.S.-Russia Meeting Was Key to Prevent Escalation, Erdogan Tells Putin
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the meeting between American and Russian intelligence services was important to prevent "uncontrolled" escalation in the field, the Turkish presidency said on Friday. In a phone call, Erdogan said diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine must...
Turkey Strikes in Syria, Iraq a Week After Istanbul Bombing
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian...
Turkish Air Strikes Destroy 89 Kurdish Militant Targets in Syria, Iraq - Ministry
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's defence ministry said on Sunday that 89 targets, including shelters and ammunition depots, were destroyed in air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq and northern Syria. The strikes had targeted Qandil, Asos and Hakurk in Iraq and Kobani, Tal Rifat, Cizire and Derik in...
Ukraine Nuclear Plant Shelled, U.N. Warns: 'You're Playing With Fire!'
LONDON (Reuters) -Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major nuclear disaster. More than a dozen blasts shook Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Saturday evening and Sunday,...
Iran to Help Russia Build Drones for Ukraine War, Washington Post Reports
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has reached agreement with Iran to begin manufacturing hundreds of unmanned weaponised aircraft on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported, citing intelligence seen by U.S. and other Western security agencies. The Post said Russian and Iranian officials finalized the deal during a meeting in Iran in...
Russia Trying to Exhaust Ukraine's Air Defenses, Pentagon Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday. Russia has been hammering cities across Ukraine with missile strikes over the past week,...
Xi Says China to Consider Holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China would consider hosting the third Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation next year, which would be the first staging of the event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Belt & Road is Xi's signature infrastructure investment...
Tumbling Bitcoin Overshadows El Salvador's Crypto Conference
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador's long-awaited bitcoin conference, which was in the limelight in 2021 after the small nation became the world's first to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender, has lost its luster this time amid a deep rout in the digital currency universe. The absence of big...
Ukraine Says Around 60 Russians Killed in Long-Range Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. In a Facebook post, the armed forces general staff said Russia suffered...
Bahamas Regulator Confirms FTX Asset Seizure After Hack Accusation
(Reuters) - The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it had seized digital assets of FTX's Bahamas unit, an action that the collapsed crypto exchange's U.S.-based leadership initially believed to be a "hack." The regulator said on Thursday it had ordered the transfer of all assets of FTX Digital Markets...
Asylum seekers ‘can’t afford clothes or toiletries’ on £8 a week government support
Asylum seekers say they cannot afford the clothes and toiletries they need, or to leave their accommodation, as they survive on as little as £8 a week and living costs continue to soar.People who have fled their home countries say they are struggling to get by on their government allowance – and are unable to do anything about it while banned from working. One man says he is spending “much of his life indoors” in his asylum hotel, shared with hundreds, because he cannot afford to do much else. Others say they feel “isolated” and “mentally suffering” due to...
Bulgaria Charges Five People in Connection With Istanbul Blast
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgarian prosecutors have charged five people for supporting terrorist acts in connection with an explosion in central Istanbul that killed six people on Nov. 13, chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said on Saturday. Bulgarian special police forces detained three men of Moldovan origin and a man and woman of...
Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Signs Deal With Trump Family for Oman Project
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement...
Biden Says Inflation Help Is Coming but 'Will Take Time'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden cautioned on Friday that “it's going to take time” for inflation to recede, but he offered fresh assurance that legislation he signed earlier this year will soon help limit costs for health care and energy. He made the remarks while meeting...
