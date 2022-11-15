Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing big three-team trade involving Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing a three-team trade that would send Jae Crowder to an unknown team at the moment.
Jazz HC Sends Message to Lauri Markkanen After Knicks Loss
The Utah Jazz have lost three in a row.
Clippers reportedly eyeing trade for major frontcourt piece
The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The New York Knicks (6-7) take on the Utah Jazz (10-5) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Jazz prediction and pick. New York sits in 10th in the Eastern Conference following an ugly loss to Oklahoma City on...
NBA roundup: Royce O'Neale, Nets tip Blazers at buzzer
November 18 - Royce O'Neale capped his first career triple-double by converting the tiebreaking tip-in with 0.7 second remaining as the visiting Brooklyn Nets earned a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
Huge Dunk In Nets-Trail Blazers Game Going Viral
Shaedon Sharpe had a big dunk in Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA
Preview: Wizards battle the Heat in D.C. on Throwback Night
The Wizards will be rocking their throwback uniforms on the retro-styled court once again tonight as they face the Heat with franchise legends Antawn Jamison, Caron Butler, and Gilbert Arenas in attendance and set to be honored during the game. Here's the information you need to know. WHERE: Capital One...
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) miss game vs. Hawks
Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists...
NBA
Golden State’s JaMychal Green Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 – Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Warriors’...
ESPN
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs
PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
O’Neale scores on late tip, Nets top Trail Blazers 109-107
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Royce O’Neale scored on a tip-in with 0.7 seconds left to complete a triple-double and give the Brooklyn Nets a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 35 points, and O’Neale had 11 points, 11...
ESPN
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
Celtics’ secret weapon in Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker territory
The Boston Celtics, in the early goings of the season, own the best record in the entire association with an elite 12-3 record following their 25-point drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Their strong start to the season has been fueled largely by Jayson Tatum’s MVP-caliber play, as the 24-year old star is currently averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 15 games despite a rough shooting night in their most recent win.
Tyrese Haliburton propels Pacers past Hornets
Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points in a duel between two young point guards to help the Indiana Pacers to a
ESPN
CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110
NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022
New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
Lakers getting much-needed Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant boost vs. Pistons
Reinforcements are on the way for the Los Angeles Lakers. According to head coach Darvin Ham — confirming expectations over the past week — point guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant will make their 2022-23 debuts on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Schroder...
NBA
Thunder Comeback, Shai Game-Winner Were Weeks in the Making
— He’s scored more total points in the paint than anyone in the NBA. His midrange game is super slippery. He’s hit go-ahead 3s going right. He’s hit them going left. He’s always on the lookout for a teammate and is quick to move the ball when doubled. So when the Thunder executed to get an inbounds pass to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris had no idea what to expect.
Comments / 0