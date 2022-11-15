ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reportedly eyeing trade for major frontcourt piece

The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
NBA

Preview: Wizards battle the Heat in D.C. on Throwback Night

The Wizards will be rocking their throwback uniforms on the retro-styled court once again tonight as they face the Heat with franchise legends Antawn Jamison, Caron Butler, and Gilbert Arenas in attendance and set to be honored during the game. Here's the information you need to know. WHERE: Capital One...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Golden State’s JaMychal Green Fined

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 – Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Warriors’...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ secret weapon in Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker territory

The Boston Celtics, in the early goings of the season, own the best record in the entire association with an elite 12-3 record following their 25-point drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Their strong start to the season has been fueled largely by Jayson Tatum’s MVP-caliber play, as the 24-year old star is currently averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 15 games despite a rough shooting night in their most recent win.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110

NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022

New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Thunder Comeback, Shai Game-Winner Were Weeks in the Making

— He’s scored more total points in the paint than anyone in the NBA. His midrange game is super slippery. He’s hit go-ahead 3s going right. He’s hit them going left. He’s always on the lookout for a teammate and is quick to move the ball when doubled. So when the Thunder executed to get an inbounds pass to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris had no idea what to expect.

