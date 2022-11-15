ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Lansing?

 3 days ago
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Lansing?

Kyle Turner
3d ago

NOT MSU. They will take your money and tell you your dog is fine she just needs a special diet. well let me tell you i spent 800 at msu for the next day to have to rushing my dog to her normal vet cuz they weren't open at 10 at nite to only have to have emergency surgery or i would have lost her so i spent the 2000 for that. If MSU would have done a better job for 800 they might have found that 75% of her small intestines were so full of worms that she was dying. I still have my baby girl to this day 2 years old and stong as ever. thanks to Willoughby vet clinic in holt Dr houk.

Ask Lansing

Ask Lansing

