The City of Brighton’s new police chief is settling in. Brent Pirochta officially took over and was sworn in at the October 20th City Council meeting. Pirochta started out his career with the Department as an intern while attending Ferris State University. After graduating, he went through the Michigan Police Corps program. He was sworn in as a patrolman in 2003, was promoted to sergeant in 2014, and now chief in 2022. Pirochta took over for former Chief Rob Bradford, who retired from the department but didn’t go far. He’s now the deputy chief of the Green Oak Township Police Department.

