whmi.com
New Brighton Police Chief Focused On Community
The City of Brighton’s new police chief is settling in. Brent Pirochta officially took over and was sworn in at the October 20th City Council meeting. Pirochta started out his career with the Department as an intern while attending Ferris State University. After graduating, he went through the Michigan Police Corps program. He was sworn in as a patrolman in 2003, was promoted to sergeant in 2014, and now chief in 2022. Pirochta took over for former Chief Rob Bradford, who retired from the department but didn’t go far. He’s now the deputy chief of the Green Oak Township Police Department.
whmi.com
Donations Sought To Help "Cram The Cruiser" Today
Livingston County residents can help “cram a cruiser” today and support those in need. The Livingston County law enforcement community will conduct its 6th Annual Cram the Cruiser Food Drive from 10am to 2pm. Non-perishable food items and goods for donation to local food banks and shelters throughout...
whmi.com
Area Hospitals Perform Well In Patient Safety Ratings
A couple of hospitals in the region have received a stellar rating from Leapfrog, an independent, nonprofit healthcare watchdog group that rates hospitals according to their ability to protect patients from preventable errors. Leapfrog rated nearly 3,000 hospitals nationwide on over 30 measures of patient safety. Of Michigan hospitals that...
whmi.com
VETLIFE Co-Founder Named Governor's Service Award Winner
A local woman has received a National Service Impact Award from Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission recently announced 46 individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations that were recipients of the 2022 Governor's Service Awards – applauding their commitment to volunteerism, service or philanthropy. Cortnie...
The Oakland Press
Name change underway at former Beaumont Health hospitals
Patients, staff and visitors at the former Beaumont Health hospitals and other facilities will soon see new signs bearing a bright blue and green logo with the health care group’s new name, Corewell Health. Marketing materials and advertising with the new name will be released next year. A complete...
WNEM
Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash. MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County...
whmi.com
Outdoor Renovations Complete At Brighton District Library
Outdoor renovations have been completed at the Brighton District Library which includes a new drive-thru book return and significant improvements to the front of the building. In September, the library broke soil to begin a major exterior project. Renovations were completed in late October. The project included improved landscaping and...
whmi.com
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified
The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
WILX-TV
US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
thelivingstonpost.com
I-96 head-on crash kills 2 in Howell Township
On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at approximately 2:29 p.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to EB I-96 east of Highland Road in Howell Township for a fatal motor vehicle crash. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicates that...
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
whmi.com
Kensington Road Closure To Impact Traffic Saturday
A portion of a busy road in Brighton Township will be closed Saturday and motorists should expect to encounter major delays. Kensington Road will be closed at Buno Road starting at 7am on Saturday. The work involves pavement repairs and the project is expected to wrap up by 3pm. The...
whmi.com
Two Arrested for Fire-Related Home Invasion In Hamburg Twp.
Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion at a fire-damaged home in Hamburg Township where firefighters were able to help save a woman and a dog last week. A surveillance operation by Hamburg Township police officers resulted in the arrest of two suspects in connection with the break-in of a home recently damaged by fire.
Arab American News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
Expert sheds light on cyberattack after MI schools hit with ransomware
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – School leaders in Jackson and Hillsdale County said staff are working around the clock to investigate a ransomware attack that locked the district accounts. Officials with the Jackson Intermediate School District say they found the issue over the weekend. A cyber security expert said criminals are increasingly going after large organizations […]
