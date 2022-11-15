ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA provides driving tips for hazardous winter weather

By Mike Masciadrelli
 3 days ago

(WTNH) — According to News 8 meteorologists, it looks like Connecticut may be due for its first round of wintry weather this season on Tuesday evening.

And it’s always better to be prepared. If you have to do any driving on Tuesday night, keep in mind that you may see snow and sleet that could make driving hazardous.

WEATHER | Chilly with a wintry mix & rain on the way

According to AAA, winter storms, bad weather, and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter. So, the organization is urging drivers to be cautious and has issued a series of safety tips for driving in snow and difficult conditions.

The most important thing: slowing down.

AAA said to slow down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice. Accelerating or decelerating too slowly can be dangerous as well, and increasing your following distance between you and the car ahead of you is advised.

It said your following distance should be about five seconds, so you have a safe amount of time to stop if necessary.

Also, know your brakes! And do not power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will just make your wheels spin. Experts say to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top.

As important as it is to know your brakes, know your tires as well. Are they properly inflated? Do they have plenty of treads?

In cold weather, keep cold winter gear in your car, including a flashlight, warm clothes, extra food, water, and medications

AAA also advised that before taking a trip, notify your family or friends, and let them know your route and destination beforehand. It’s also good that they know your estimated time of arrival.

Finally, check the weather before you head out. You can check News 8’s Weather Page for any and all weather forecasts in your area, with up-to-date and accurate forecasts.

