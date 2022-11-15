Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief slams attack on female soldier by Israeli civilian
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi condemned on Sunday the previous day’s assault on a female soldier in Hebron by an Israeli civilian, which resulted in her being lightly injured and requiring medical care. The attacker struck the soldier with a stick and then fled....
Cleveland Jewish News
Syrian state media: 4 killed in Israeli strike on military sites
Four Syrian military personnel were killed and one was injured by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday that targeted military sites in Syria’s coastal and central regions, the state-controlled Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said. The report claimed that Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the Israeli missiles, which were allegedly...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel greenlights project to document Holocaust survivors’ testimonies
Israel on Sunday approved a proposal to allocate 3.5 million shekels ($1 million) toward documenting the testimony of Holocaust survivors worldwide. Addressing the final weekly Cabinet meeting of his government, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “Ten years ago, when I was finance minister, I was the driving force behind the decision to increase allowances for Holocaust survivors by millions of shekels. Now, I’m bringing this full circle in this final Cabinet meeting.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Famous Israelis team with wounded combat vets to bring PTSD out in the open
Sixty of Israel’s leading politicians, entrepreneurs and social activists teamed up with injured Israeli combat veterans and for a special photographic exhibition, opening Thursday night in New York City. The project features participation from Israeli political and military leaders, including Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, as well as Netflix’s “Fauda” stars Rona-Lee Shimon and Tsahi Halevi. All are pictured with combat veterans, in an effort to raise awareness and recognition of a longstanding problem in Israel: post-traumatic stress disorder amongst the country’s wounded warriors.
Cleveland Jewish News
Azerbaijan to open embassy in Israel
Azerbaijan’s parliament on Friday initiated the process of opening an embassy in Israel, making it the first Shi’ite Muslim-majority country do so. “Azerbaijan is an important partner of Israel and home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement following the development. “The decision to open an embassy reflects the depth of the relationship between our countries. This move is the result of the Israeli government’s efforts to build strong diplomatic bridges with the Muslim world,” he added.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief in US for meetings focused on the Iranian threat
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi arrived in the United States on Sunday for a five-day visit that will focus on Iran’s nuclear program and regional expansionism, according to a statement by the Israeli military. Kohavi is scheduled to meet with U.S. National Security Adviser...
Cleveland Jewish News
Can Netanyahu stop Biden from strengthening a tottering Iranian regime?
Israelis are ready for a new Netanyahu government. But the American midterm election results will mean that Israel’s leader will have a difficult path to navigate as he attempts to stop the Biden administration from appeasing Iran. In the latest episode of “Top Story,” JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin sums up the results of the elections in the two democracies and what they may mean for the Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
US Muslim delegation to visit Abraham Accord countries Israel and Bahrain
A delegation of American Muslim community leaders plans to visit two of the Abraham Accords countries, Bahrain and Israel. Sharaka—a Middle-East-based NGO that promotes people-to-people peace and engagement—and the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) said in a statement they are partnering to bring the delegation to promote women’s leadership and the role of faith leaders in peacebuilding.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Overriding’ Supreme Court emerges as priority in Israel’s coalition negotiations
If the coalition negotiations are any guide, judicial reform will top the legislative agenda of Israel’s next government. Reining in the Supreme Court is a key issue for Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s prospective coalition partners. For years, the court’s detractors have criticized it for accumulating too much power,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Judea and Samaria are not ‘occupied’ but ‘disputed,’ says DeSantis
In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition political conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—one of the front-runners for the 2024 presidential race—defended the right of Jews to live in their biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria. “I don’t care what the State...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mike Pompeo speaks to JNS on US-Israel ties and whether he will run for president
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo oversaw the foreign policy of the most pro-Israel administration in American history. His policy, which came to be known as the Pompeo Doctrine, reversed long-standing American wisdom that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria were illegal. Pompeo, an Iran hawk, was also a...
Cleveland Jewish News
US Birthright participants 160% more likely to marry Jews
U.S. Jews who participated in Birthright trips to Israel are more highly identified and engaged in communal life than their peers who did not, according to an analysis of the Pew Research Center’s 2020 survey of American Jews conducted by researchers at the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis University.
