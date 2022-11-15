ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

League of Legends Updates Confirmed for 2 More Champions

League of Legends champions are getting updated in the future, Riot Games confirmed this week, with both Jax and Rell set to get the "midscope updates" that other champions have successfully received in the past. That means that these aren't the full-on reworks that some champions like Udyr have gotten, but the changes should put them in a more preferable spot and will hopefully be something for Rell and Jax mains to look forward to.
The Game Haus

All New Mythic Items for 2023 League of Legends

The League of Legends 2023 Preseason is on its way and there are plenty of changes coming. They will mainly be in the jungle and for tanks again as it seems like Riot Games are trying to really resolve some major complaints. Here is a look at all of the New Mythic Items for the 2023 League of Legends season.
wegotthiscovered.com

We refuse to believe Trump announcing his 2024 campaign on the 30th anniversary of ‘Home Alone 2’ is a coincidence

Home Alone 2 is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and curiously its star Donald Trump has just announced his run for presidency in 2024. Coincidence? We think not. Premiering 15 Nov. 1992, Home Alone 2: Alone in New York saw star Macaulay Culkin reprise his role as Kevin McCallister. Unfortunately for Macaulay, he was arguably one-upped in a single scene where Trump appears and offers the young man some directions around the Plaza Hotel.
NEW YORK STATE
dexerto.com

NBA 2K23 players demand anti-cheat as hacker turns into “Legendary Pokemon”

While sharing gameplay footage seemingly features a hacker deploying wings, an NBA 2K23 player calls for anti-cheat measures. For years, developers behind online games have combated, or at least tried to combat, hacking on PC with anti-cheat systems. Recent Call of Duty entries has used Activision’s very own anti-cheat tool,...
dotesports.com

Best Lucio crosshair in Overwatch 2

In the few months that Overwatch 2 has been out, Lucio has reigned supreme as one of the most popular heroes in the game. Whether this is because of how strong Lucio is or his recognition from the original Overwatch is irrelevant. The fact of the matter is that Lucio dominates the healing hero picks so far in the new shooter. But all of the players using Lucio might need some help in key areas, like designing a perfect crosshair for him.
wegotthiscovered.com

There’s only one app-owning titan who can save us from Elon Musk’s hellscape, and it’s obviously Jeremy Renner

The entire world of social media has been on fire ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter and decided his first order of business was to run things right into the ground, causing mass chaos and havoc every step of the way. Plenty of pretenders have stepped into the breach to try and fill the void, but the world has been demanding the return of the one app that could fix everything: Jeremy Renner Official.
NME

‘Overwatch 2’: Long queue times are because no one wants to play support roles, says Blizzard

The reason why there are long queues to play Overwatch 2 is because users are less keen to play support roles, developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed. In a development update published on Overwatch‘s official website, executive producer Jared Neuss said that queue times are “a very real, very consistent focus area for the team” and Blizzard is promising to make support roles more fun to address the issue.
FanSided

Fortnite is making players pay $299 for the Huntmaster Saber outfit

Want Huntmastersaber? That’ll be $299 please, but don’t worry, you get an Xbox with it. To paraphrase Lloyd Christmas, just when I think Fortnite couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this…and totally prove us right. Fortnite lost a huge amount of fans in 2022, specifically during the No Sweat Summer event. So it’s not surprising at all that they would triple down on their bad decision-making and make one of the most anticipated outfits of the year, Huntmaster Saber exclusive to not only the Xbox Series S, but to the price of $299.
IGN

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Dracthyr Evoker Explained

World of Warcraft’s first ever race and class combination, the Dracthyr Evoker, has arrived with the Dragonflight expansion. Formidable foes and invaluable allies, discover how their dual appearance and unique character strengths can impact the way you play. Sponsored by Blizzard. Soar to adventurous new heights with World of...
NME

Blizzard Entertainment to suspend game services in China

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will be suspending most of its game services in China. The game developer shared the news in an official statement on Activision’s website, confirming that the suspension was due to the expiration of the current licensing agreements with NetEase – the Chinese internet technology company that provided the online service for the games – on January 23.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ rumored vibranium war storyline could prove ‘Wakanda Forever’ is pivotal to Phase 5’s future

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It was pretty much universally agreed upon that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a major kick in the MCU’s Phase 4 butt. Now a new Thunderbolts rumor points to the possibility that said kick could have major implications for Phase 5 and even include a vibranium war storyline going forward.
ComicBook

Overwatch 2 Update Makes Some Big Changes to 6 Different Characters

Blizzard has released a new Overwatch 2 update across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal exactly what the update does. Most notably, the update contains changes to six different characters, including a few changes. More specifically, D.Va, Zarya, Junkrat, Genji, Sombra, and Kirkio players may now find that their characters play a bit differently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy