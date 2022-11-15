Read full article on original website
ComicBook
League of Legends Updates Confirmed for 2 More Champions
League of Legends champions are getting updated in the future, Riot Games confirmed this week, with both Jax and Rell set to get the "midscope updates" that other champions have successfully received in the past. That means that these aren't the full-on reworks that some champions like Udyr have gotten, but the changes should put them in a more preferable spot and will hopefully be something for Rell and Jax mains to look forward to.
All New Mythic Items for 2023 League of Legends
The League of Legends 2023 Preseason is on its way and there are plenty of changes coming. They will mainly be in the jungle and for tanks again as it seems like Riot Games are trying to really resolve some major complaints. Here is a look at all of the New Mythic Items for the 2023 League of Legends season.
wegotthiscovered.com
As Twitter slowly dies, several words of choice directed at Elon Musk are projected on their HQ
Twitter is going the way of the dodo if insiders and internet users are to be believed, as Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site becomes an apparent cataclysmic failure. Just in case he didn’t already know it, a tech graffiti artist has projected his failures onto the headquarters.
wegotthiscovered.com
We refuse to believe Trump announcing his 2024 campaign on the 30th anniversary of ‘Home Alone 2’ is a coincidence
Home Alone 2 is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and curiously its star Donald Trump has just announced his run for presidency in 2024. Coincidence? We think not. Premiering 15 Nov. 1992, Home Alone 2: Alone in New York saw star Macaulay Culkin reprise his role as Kevin McCallister. Unfortunately for Macaulay, he was arguably one-upped in a single scene where Trump appears and offers the young man some directions around the Plaza Hotel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk delivers jaw-dropping, bold testimony at his Tesla trial over Twitter’s issues with the FTC
Everything is continuing to go cool and great for Elon Musk, who testified on behalf of Tesla on Wednesday to defend the $56 billion compensation pay package — the largest ever to be paid out to an individual from a publicly traded company — that helped make him the richest person on Earth.
Overwatch 2 invisibility glitch lets Mercy hide in a rock the entire match
Another day, another Overwatch 2 glitch
dexerto.com
NBA 2K23 players demand anti-cheat as hacker turns into “Legendary Pokemon”
While sharing gameplay footage seemingly features a hacker deploying wings, an NBA 2K23 player calls for anti-cheat measures. For years, developers behind online games have combated, or at least tried to combat, hacking on PC with anti-cheat systems. Recent Call of Duty entries has used Activision’s very own anti-cheat tool,...
dotesports.com
Best Lucio crosshair in Overwatch 2
In the few months that Overwatch 2 has been out, Lucio has reigned supreme as one of the most popular heroes in the game. Whether this is because of how strong Lucio is or his recognition from the original Overwatch is irrelevant. The fact of the matter is that Lucio dominates the healing hero picks so far in the new shooter. But all of the players using Lucio might need some help in key areas, like designing a perfect crosshair for him.
wegotthiscovered.com
There’s only one app-owning titan who can save us from Elon Musk’s hellscape, and it’s obviously Jeremy Renner
The entire world of social media has been on fire ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter and decided his first order of business was to run things right into the ground, causing mass chaos and havoc every step of the way. Plenty of pretenders have stepped into the breach to try and fill the void, but the world has been demanding the return of the one app that could fix everything: Jeremy Renner Official.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Will Tweak Its Rewards System; Blizzard to Soon Remove the Game Along With WoW, Diablo 3, and More From China
It's been around a month since the release of Overwatch 2, and following a troubled launch, the game has since picked up its form, with the community mostly enjoying their experience. However, the Overwatch community has found a glaring issue with the game's rewards and progression system. In a new...
NME
‘Overwatch 2’: Long queue times are because no one wants to play support roles, says Blizzard
The reason why there are long queues to play Overwatch 2 is because users are less keen to play support roles, developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed. In a development update published on Overwatch‘s official website, executive producer Jared Neuss said that queue times are “a very real, very consistent focus area for the team” and Blizzard is promising to make support roles more fun to address the issue.
IGN
NetEase Exec Calls Out 'Jerk' Who Brought End to Activision Blizzard Games In China
NetEase and Blizzard’s partnership might not mean too much in North America, but was the reason why Blizzard games were available in one of the world’s largest gaming markets. That partnership is dead as of today and according to one senior NetEase figure, it’s all because of one “jerk.”
Fortnite is making players pay $299 for the Huntmaster Saber outfit
Want Huntmastersaber? That’ll be $299 please, but don’t worry, you get an Xbox with it. To paraphrase Lloyd Christmas, just when I think Fortnite couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this…and totally prove us right. Fortnite lost a huge amount of fans in 2022, specifically during the No Sweat Summer event. So it’s not surprising at all that they would triple down on their bad decision-making and make one of the most anticipated outfits of the year, Huntmaster Saber exclusive to not only the Xbox Series S, but to the price of $299.
IGN
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Dracthyr Evoker Explained
World of Warcraft’s first ever race and class combination, the Dracthyr Evoker, has arrived with the Dragonflight expansion. Formidable foes and invaluable allies, discover how their dual appearance and unique character strengths can impact the way you play. Sponsored by Blizzard. Soar to adventurous new heights with World of...
World of Warcraft player breaks level max world record in just three hours thanks to Dragonflight pre-patch
Here's how you can do the same
NME
Blizzard Entertainment to suspend game services in China
Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will be suspending most of its game services in China. The game developer shared the news in an official statement on Activision’s website, confirming that the suspension was due to the expiration of the current licensing agreements with NetEase – the Chinese internet technology company that provided the online service for the games – on January 23.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ rumored vibranium war storyline could prove ‘Wakanda Forever’ is pivotal to Phase 5’s future
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It was pretty much universally agreed upon that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a major kick in the MCU’s Phase 4 butt. Now a new Thunderbolts rumor points to the possibility that said kick could have major implications for Phase 5 and even include a vibranium war storyline going forward.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Update Makes Some Big Changes to 6 Different Characters
Blizzard has released a new Overwatch 2 update across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal exactly what the update does. Most notably, the update contains changes to six different characters, including a few changes. More specifically, D.Va, Zarya, Junkrat, Genji, Sombra, and Kirkio players may now find that their characters play a bit differently.
