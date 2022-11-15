Read full article on original website
St. Pete church puts Thanksgiving meals on nearly 800 tables
It's become a tradition at Radius Church in St. Pete to gather before Thanksgiving to bag and distribute meal kits collected by the community.
Our Lady Food Pantry serving 300 families a week, entirely through volunteers
WIMAUMA, Fla. - For more than two decades Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry has been feeding families in Hillsborough County. Their incredible mission to help feed those in need is what's right with Tampa Bay. On Saturday mornings, long lines form around Our Lady Food Pantry in Wimauma. "It...
Dealing with loss during the holidays: BayCare offers free grief counseling sessions
TAMPA, Fla. - During the last few years, the Tampa Bay community has dealt with a tremendous amount of loss. Counselors say the sense of grief can be magnified as the holidays approach. That's why BayCare will again offer its free Grief Matters Holiday Help online group course. The grief...
Bucs legend Mike Alstott continues tradition of donating Thanksgiving meals to Hillsborough firefighters
TAMPA, Fla. - As many Tampa-area residents prepare to gather around the table with family members or close friends on Thanksgiving, roughly one-third of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's firefighters are preparing to spend the holiday away from their own loved ones, working long shifts responding to emergencies. For the fourth...
Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
Help after Ian: Disaster relief center open Thursday in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Help is available for Hillsborough County residents who suffered financial losses after Hurricane Ian. Many Floridians think of hurricane damage as downed trees and fences, flooded property, and damaged roofs. But for many, a hurricane's impacts ripple through many more parts of families' lives. That's why the...
Hillsborough County vendors: ‘Where are our paychecks?’
Some vendors under contract to provide services to Hillsborough County government say the county is behind in paying them hundreds of thousands of dollars and they complain they're not getting answers as to why.
How to safely thaw your Thanksgiving turkey
It's almost time to gobble 'til you wobble this Thanksgiving, and if you're the one cooking dinner this year, 8 On Your Side has some tips on how to do so safely.
Food Pantries In Lakeland
Polk County Public Schools has opened a new food pantry in west Lakeland and the food is available to anyone who needs it. The new food pantry, operated by the district’s preschool programs, is housed at the West Area Adult School, 604 S. Central Ave. It is open every other Friday, except holidays, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies run out. The next day the pantry is open is this Friday, Nov. 18.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium says number of sea turtle nests increased this year
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Sea turtle nesting season has ended in Pinellas County, and biologists from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium say they observed 313 nests along the 21 miles patrolled by CMA in northern and mid-Pinellas. That number is up from 281 last year and 222 in 2020. In...
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
Raymond James Stadium opens for D-SNAP benefits interviews
The Raymond James Stadium site will open on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. for Hillsborough County residents to complete their in-person interview for D-SNAP benefits on-site.
Best places to shop on Black Friday, according to WalletHub
Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and with it, brings Black Friday and holiday shopping.
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
Fire Destroys Abandoned House In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a residential structure fire early Thursday afternoon. HCFR’s dispatch center received a 911 call from an individual next door to 2702 North 66th Street, reporting visible flames and smoke from what he believed to be an
Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa
An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
Hurricane Ian make-up days scheduled for Sarasota County Schools
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County students will have to attend school for two more days next semester to make up for time lost due to Hurricane Ian. Monday, Jan. 9 and Monday, March 20, 2023, are now regular school days for all students and staff. Both days were originally scheduled as working days for teachers and staff only.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium fights to save sea turtle
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Biologists at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium say a rescued sea turtle needs some prayers and a miracle. They are in a race to save the sea turtle which they have named "Badlands." They are planning to surgically remove some tumors caused by a virus that is deadly to sea turtles.
Red tide bloom detected in select Tampa Bay area counties
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the past week, the red tide organism "Karenia brevis" was detected along Florida's Gulf Coast. The organism was found in a total of 74 samples with 46 of them having bloom concentrations. One was found in Manatee County while 32 were detected in and...
