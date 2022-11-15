ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Millions in Broward tax dollars to shift from public schools to charter schools

The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to give additional tax dollars to charter schools — even as some opposed the idea when public schools are in need. Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan made the proposal to consider using discretionary tax dollars — generally earmarked for construction, maintenance, technology such as tablets and software, and school buses — to help fund charter schools. ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

‘I'm Done': Miami Commissioner Ken Russell Threatens to Immediately Resign

Outgoing City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell stormed out of Thursday's commission meeting and threatened to immediately resign as the commission started discussing canceling what happens to be his last meeting in December. Russell is set to leave his position in January, making the Dec. 8 commission meeting his very...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade prosecutors announce arrests of Hammocks HOA board members

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the arrests of past and present board members of the Hammocks Homeowners Association. Fernandez Rundle’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that there have been multiple arrests for thefts of funds from the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Fast-Growing Sunrise Software Company Buffeted by Lawsuits, Complaints

Atal Bansal, owner of the fast-growing Sunrise software development company Chetu, had some words of advice for Florida International University’s 2016 engineering graduates: “Go as fast as you can. Go as hard as you can.”. And Chetu – pronounced “chey-too” – has been going hard and fast for...
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year

A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

17-year-old bicyclist killed after riding into path of car, deputies say

A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after deputies said he rode his bicycle into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 7. The boy, of West Boca, attempted to cross from the west side of South State Road 7 to the east on his bicycle outside of the crosswalk shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2015 Kia Optima, driving north in the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
BOCA RATON, FL

