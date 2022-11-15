Read full article on original website
Millions in Broward tax dollars to shift from public schools to charter schools
The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to give additional tax dollars to charter schools — even as some opposed the idea when public schools are in need. Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan made the proposal to consider using discretionary tax dollars — generally earmarked for construction, maintenance, technology such as tablets and software, and school buses — to help fund charter schools. ...
NBC Miami
Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Improper Use of Campaign Funds
Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins is under investigation after the county's inspector general said in a preliminary report that she misused leftover campaign funds after the 2020 election. The Broward County Office of Inspector General (OIG) gave city staff the preliminary report on its findings, which NBC 6 obtained...
NBC Miami
‘I'm Done': Miami Commissioner Ken Russell Threatens to Immediately Resign
Outgoing City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell stormed out of Thursday's commission meeting and threatened to immediately resign as the commission started discussing canceling what happens to be his last meeting in December. Russell is set to leave his position in January, making the Dec. 8 commission meeting his very...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade prosecutors announce arrests of Hammocks HOA board members
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the arrests of past and present board members of the Hammocks Homeowners Association. Fernandez Rundle’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that there have been multiple arrests for thefts of funds from the...
NBC Miami
Fast-Growing Sunrise Software Company Buffeted by Lawsuits, Complaints
Atal Bansal, owner of the fast-growing Sunrise software development company Chetu, had some words of advice for Florida International University’s 2016 engineering graduates: “Go as fast as you can. Go as hard as you can.”. And Chetu – pronounced “chey-too” – has been going hard and fast for...
The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year
A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
WSVN-TV
Family member confirms body in wooded area is missing Fort Lauderdale woman
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — There are new details in the discovery of a body in a wooded area. The family of a missing woman has gotten the heartbreaking news that the body is in fact their loved one. 7News received word of this news from a cousin...
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community in West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a canal at the Boca Bridges community Wednesday.
17-year-old bicyclist killed after riding into path of car, deputies say
A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after deputies said he rode his bicycle into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 7. The boy, of West Boca, attempted to cross from the west side of South State Road 7 to the east on his bicycle outside of the crosswalk shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2015 Kia Optima, driving north in the ...
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Missing Oakland Park Woman in Need of Assistance
Officers are asking for the public's help to find a missing Oakland Park woman who may be in need of medication. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 38-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen Thursday around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 5757 North Dixie Highway. Cohen is 5'9" tall and weighs...
BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
Palm Beach County high school football final scores, including Cardinal Newman-Benjamin
Only the elite are still standing in the FHSAA high school football playoffs! Stay tuned with The Palm Beach Post for live scoreboard updates on the top local programs! The...
NBC Miami
Family Believes Body Found is Missing Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband
Family members believe a body found in a wooded area in Miami-Dade is a woman who went missing last week after authorities said she was murdered by her estranged husband. A cousin said the body found Wednesday near Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court is Mimose Dulcio, though authorities haven't confirmed the identity of the remains.
Click10.com
Teen to be charged as adult over deadly crime spree in Broward, prosecutors say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday in Broward County court that they plan to charge a teenage boy as an adult for his role in the crash that killed a 35-year-old mother of three from Lauderhill earlier this year. Detectives accused Jah’kobe Bessent and Jacory...
sarasotamagazine.com
'Outta The Muck,' a Documentary About Black Life in Florida, Screens Tuesday Night at Fogartyville
The documentary Outta the Muck—which will screen Tuesday night, Nov. 15, at Fogertyville Media Arts Center—features the town of Pahokee, Florida, the poorest city in an otherwise glitzy area of Palm Beach County. Locals call the city of less than 6,500 residents “the muck” because of its rich...
NBC Miami
Scattered Showers in South Florida Sunday as Rain Chances Increase to Start Work Week
There will be rainy conditions throughout Miami-Dade County Sunday morning that will then spread throughout Broward. We begin the day with temperatures in the mid-70s with a light wind. Later, highs will get into the low 80s. Rain showers are expected to continue throughout the day. There may be some...
WSVN-TV
Ex-OnlyFans model who killed boyfriend breaks down in court as prosecutors play 911 calls
MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media model who confessed to fatally stabbing her boyfriend at their Miami high-rise broke down during her bond hearing as prosecutors played chilling 911 calls. 7News cameras on Tuesday captured Courtney Clenney in handcuffs and dressed in a red prison jumpsuit as she walked into...
Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road in Lake Park.
NBC Miami
Man Who Nearly Caused Explosion at Deerfield Beach Market Facing Arson Charge: BSO
A man who nearly caused a massive explosion at a Deerfield Beach grocery store is facing an arson charge, authorities said. Alexis Camacho, 37, was arrested after trying to set fire to the Bravo Supermarket at 4809 N. Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies and fire rescue crews...
Pedestrian killed by train in Oakland Park
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in South Florida late Monday afternoon.
