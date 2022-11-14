Read full article on original website
emueagles.com
Eagles Return to Action Saturday at Oakland
GAME #4 - EASTERN MICHIGAN at OAKLAND. Date Saturday, Nov. 19 | 3 p.m. Venue Rochester Hills, Mich. | Athletics Center O'rena. ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team will look to halt a two-game slide when it heads to Rochester Hills, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, for a 3 p.m. contest at Oakland University. The Eagles (1-2) are coming off an 89-61 loss at Bradley University, Nov. 15, while the Golden Grizzlies (1-3) fell at the University of Toledo, 112-90, Nov. 16.
emueagles.com
Women's Hoops Plays Host to Florida A&M
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com)- The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team begins a five-game home stretch with a meeting against the Florida A&M University Rattlers Saturday, Nov. 19, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Greg Steiner (pxp) and Reggie Butler (analyst) on the call. Fans can follow the action via live stats at EMUEagles.com/livestats. Additionally, the team's official Twitter account, @EMUWBB, will provide score updates throughout the contest.
emueagles.com
Strong Second Half Pushes Eastern to Fifth-Consecutive Road Victory
KENT, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team used a dominant second half to lift itself to a 31-24, Mid-American Conference cross divisional victory over Kent State University tonight, Nov. 16, inside Dix Stadium. Down 17-7 at half, Eastern (7-4, 4-3 MAC) used a 24-0 second-half spurt...
emueagles.com
Eagles Rack up 10 Blocks in Season Finale Loss to Central Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team totaled 10 blocks in a three-set loss to the Central Michigan University Chippewas Wednesday, Nov. 16, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The loss dropped Eastern Michigan's final season record to 5-25 overall and 4-14 in Mid-American Conference play. Fifth...
emueagles.com
Samson Evans Named MAC Scholar Athlete of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University senior running back Samson Evans (Crystal Lake, Ill.-Prairie Ridge-Iowa) was named the Mid-American Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Week today, Nov. 16. It marks Evans' second time earning this award this season with his first honor coming on Nov. 2. The Scholar Athlete...
emueagles.com
Soccer Lands Six on CSC Academic All-District Team
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Six Eastern Michigan University soccer student-athletes have been named 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District, the group announced today, Nov. 15. Each of the Eagles' honorees are now eligible for CSC Academic All-America recognition. The six Eagles that garnered all-district honors include senior Sarah Ash (South...
emueagles.com
Basketball Falls at Bradley, 89-61
PEORIA, Ill. (EMUEagles.com) -- Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) totaled a team-high 20 points, but the Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team fell to the Bradley University Braves, 89-61, on the road Tuesday, Nov. 15. The game was part of the Cancun Challenge for both squads. The Eagles (1-2) had...
emueagles.com
EMU's Graduation Success Rate Equals an All-Time High
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – — Eastern Michigan University Athletics has continued its standards for academic excellence, tying its highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history in the latest report released by the NCAA Tuesday, Nov. 15. EMU posted an overall GSR of 87, the mark tied the...
