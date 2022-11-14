YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com)- The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team begins a five-game home stretch with a meeting against the Florida A&M University Rattlers Saturday, Nov. 19, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Greg Steiner (pxp) and Reggie Butler (analyst) on the call. Fans can follow the action via live stats at EMUEagles.com/livestats. Additionally, the team's official Twitter account, @EMUWBB, will provide score updates throughout the contest.

