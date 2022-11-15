Read full article on original website
Related
Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Says She ‘May Have Made a Mistake,’ Dismisses Lawsuit Against Alan Dershowitz ‘Without Costs’
Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre said that she “may” have made a mistake when she claimed she was instructed to have sex with Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, as the parties agreed to permanently dismiss their lawsuits against each other on Tuesday. “I have long believed that...
Woman who accused Prince Andrew drops 'mistaken' allegations against Alan Dershowitz
The American woman who accused Prince Andrew of sex trafficking and won millions now says she "may have been mistaken" about accusing Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz of similar alleged misdeeds. Virginia Roberts Giuffre dropped her longstanding lawsuit against Dershowitz on Tuesday, saying she might have been wrong when she...
In victory for Dershowitz, Epstein victim says: I ‘may have made a mistake’ in accusing him
One of Jeffrey Epstein’s most well-known sexual abuse victims, Virginia Giuffre, has settled a bitterly fought defamation lawsuit with famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.
Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
Donald Trump Said Something Kind of Interesting
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. About an hour into a presidential campaign announcement speech so boring that even Fox News cut away, former President Trump made an interesting point. For the most part, Trump hit all his usual...
ValueWalk
Trump About To Be Indicted – Report
WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
Dismissed juror says ‘no way in hell’ she can be unbiased in Trump Organization tax trial
As jury selection begins in the Manhattan tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s real estate company, multiple potential jurors have had to be dismissed because they hate the former president so much. One potential candidate told reporters there’s “no chance in hell” she could be unbiased in the case against the Trump Organization.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge dismisses Vindman witness intimidation suit against Giuliani and Trump Jr.
A federal judge for the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., dismissed a lawsuit brought by retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman that accused Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., attorney Rudy Giuliani, and others of witness intimidation and retaliation in connection to Vindman's congressional testimony against the former president.
Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach
CNN — Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump’s jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
CNN Exclusive: Georgia DA floats immunity deals for fake electors as investigation into Trump hits roadblock
Washington CNN — The Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies has hit a roadblock in her effort to gain testimony from some of the state Republicans who signed on as fake electors in order to thwart Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney...
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A judge sanctioned a number of members of former President Donald Trump's legal team on Thursday over their role in a now-dismissed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, court documents show. "These were political grievances masquerading as legal claims," U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks said in his...
Award-Winning Actor Hit with New Allegations
Oscar Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey has reportedly been hit with several new allegations of sexual misconduct, according to ABC News. Spacey, 63, was hit with seven more offenses by United Kingdom prosecutors, alleging the actor sexually assaulted a man several times from 2001 to 2004.
US News and World Report
Lawyer Michael Cohen Can Sue Trump's Company to Cover Legal Bills
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, can sue the Trump Organization to cover millions of dollars in legal fees from defending against investigations into his work for the former U.S. president, a New York state appeals court ruled on Tuesday. Cohen,...
US News and World Report
Fox News' Hannity Welcomes Trump White House Bid Opposed by Other Murdoch Media
(Reuters) -Donald Trump's 2024 bid for the U.S. presidency was broadcast live and welcomed on the Fox News “Hannity” show on Tuesday, even as others in Rupert Murdoch-controlled media oppose giving the former president another tilt at the White House. But the news network cut away about halfway...
Ex-special master in Giuliani case named watchdog of Trump Organization
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Barbara Jones, a retired U.S. federal judge who also served as a special master in a case involving Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was appointed on Monday by a New York judge as a watchdog of the former U.S. president's company.
Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand, as the former president formally announced his 2024 White House bid on 15 November.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed...
Comments / 0