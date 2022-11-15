Effective: 2022-11-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Exercise extra caution while traveling. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fairfield; Fayette; Highland; Hocking; Pickaway; Ross A SNOW SHOWER WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN FAIRFIELD, SOUTHERN FAYETTE, EAST CENTRAL CLINTON, NORTHWESTERN HOCKING, SOUTHERN PICKAWAY, NORTHEASTERN HIGHLAND AND NORTHERN ROSS COUNTIES THROUGH 1230 PM EST At 1131 AM EST, a snow shower was located near New Holland, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Rapidly changing visibility. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Driving conditions may change quickly. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Chillicothe, Washington Court House, Circleville, Logan, Greenfield, Leesburg, Kingston, Williamsport, New Holland, Logan Elm Village, Hide-A-Way Hills, Staunton, Good Hope, Frankfort, Amanda, Stoutsville, Laurelville, Clarksburg and Sugar Grove.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO