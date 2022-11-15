Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wichitabyeb.com
Change your Thanksgiving up with a roasted duck from KimSon Asian Market for $29.99
With the holiday season, perhaps you want to spice things up and add something different besides turkey and ham. Why not roasted duck? Insert KimSon Asian Market. The Asian grocery store at 960 E. Pawnee will soon be selling them for a limited time. All of their roasted ducks are...
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Nov 18-20)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wichitabyeb.com
The Ultimate Wichita Holiday Guide of Things To Do | 2022
If you’re like me, this is your favorite time of the year. As usual, I’m here to be your guide to provide you with all the best things to do during the holiday season. Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita during the holidays? You’ve come to the right place!
KWCH.com
Does It Work: Delicious Bacon Can
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you’re cooking bacon, you usually reach for a plate, but what about a can?. The Delicious Bacon Can is a microwavable plastic cooker that promises to be an easy and mess-free way to make bacon. Rachel Hackbarth and our tester, Jeannette Clement, put the...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Gorditas Por Fias
It’s time to check out another new restaurant that has opened in Wichita, Gorditas Por Fias. They are located in a familiar building I’ve reviewed many restaurants at 2117 E. Central. Over the years, the space has held Antojitos Salvadoreno, El Pollo Dorado, Restaurant Nicatropical, Jet BBQ, Restaurante Delicias Authentic Mexican Food, Restaurant Playa Del Carmen, El Papa Pollo, and most recently Southern Style Cafe.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Bronx Pizza & Pints
A new pizzeria has opened in the former Mizu sushi space at 2140 W. 21st St. Bronx Pizza & Pints celebrated their grand opening on Monday and we swung by to check it out. Bronx Pizzeria specializes in pizzas, pastas, calzones, and salads. They also have a full bar along with a handful of televisions spread throughout the restaurant for those looking to watch a game or just hang out.
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
kmuw.org
Homeless veterans village in south Wichita on hold
The pandemic has stalled plans to create a campus of cottages and services in south Wichita for homeless veterans. “We started off with a pretty ambitious plan,” said Seth Brees, board member of the nonprofit Passageways Ltd., Wichita. The vision garnered praise and pledges of donations and in-kind aid.
Captain America reacts to video of chimpanzee at Kansas zoo
When he is not out saving the world from Thanos, Hydra, or whatever evil the Marvel universe throws at him, Captain America spends his time watching videos of baby chimpanzees, apparently.
KAKE TV
After tragedy strikes food bank in small Kansas town, the littlest resident steps up in the biggest way
PEABODY, Kan. (KAKE) - Dozens of struggling residents in a small town in Marion County rely on a monthly food bank put on by the church just to get by. Just before the event this month, its freezers went out, and it lost everything. But one of the town's littlest residents stepped up in the biggest way.
KWCH.com
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The sprawling KMH Senior Living campus is a long-time staple in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood. Now, its future is uncertain after it surprised many people by announcing Friday that its doors would close at the end of the year. It leaves the seniors living there and...
You may see more WPD officers at these intersections
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is putting an emphasis on some high-accident intersections across the city.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
KAKE TV
Local shelter says number of Wichita families becoming homeless skyrocketing since WERAP ended
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "A lot of people are going through hard times. Loss of family members, stuff like that. It's hard out here," said William Dickerson. For so many people like Dickerson, the pandemic came with an endless list of challenges. Now, he says the Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program was the only thing keeping a roof over his head.
A store with a two-decade presence in downtown Wichita is moving to the east side
A Wichita store that has been downtown for two decades is making a move to the east side this week.
Balcony fire at northeast Wichita apartment complex
The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m., in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn, at the Brickstone at Woodlawn apartments. Fire crews reported the fire was confined to an exterior third-floor balcony.
Looking for a job? Wichita businesses still looking for seasonal help
The holiday season is here, and many businesses are looking to bring on some extra help to handle the rush.
Pratt Tribune
Task force seeks retail ban on single-use bags, Dillons working on phased elimination
TOPEKA — The purposeful life span of plastic bags that are a staple of retail stores can be measured in minutes, while these thinnest of load-bearing containers take decades to decompose in landfills. The familiar store-tohome bags have a knack for finding their way into the environment as litter...
kfdi.com
Suspect arrested in porch thefts in Maize, Derby
Police have arrested a 30-year-old Wichita man in connection with porch thefts that were reported in Maize and in Derby. Maize police arrested a photo that was from the Watercress neighborhood and it showed a man getting away with a package that had been delivered Tuesday. A red and gold van was seen in the photo. A Facebook group from Derby posted a photo with a similar van from porch thefts that were reported earlier, and a resident of the Tallgrass East neighborhood in Wichita also posted a photo that appeared to be of the same van.
Comments / 0