Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Nov 18-20)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Ultimate Wichita Holiday Guide of Things To Do | 2022

If you’re like me, this is your favorite time of the year. As usual, I’m here to be your guide to provide you with all the best things to do during the holiday season. Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita during the holidays? You’ve come to the right place!
Does It Work: Delicious Bacon Can

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you’re cooking bacon, you usually reach for a plate, but what about a can?. The Delicious Bacon Can is a microwavable plastic cooker that promises to be an easy and mess-free way to make bacon. Rachel Hackbarth and our tester, Jeannette Clement, put the...
First Look at Gorditas Por Fias

It’s time to check out another new restaurant that has opened in Wichita, Gorditas Por Fias. They are located in a familiar building I’ve reviewed many restaurants at 2117 E. Central. Over the years, the space has held Antojitos Salvadoreno, El Pollo Dorado, Restaurant Nicatropical, Jet BBQ, Restaurante Delicias Authentic Mexican Food, Restaurant Playa Del Carmen, El Papa Pollo, and most recently Southern Style Cafe.
First Look at Bronx Pizza & Pints

A new pizzeria has opened in the former Mizu sushi space at 2140 W. 21st St. Bronx Pizza & Pints celebrated their grand opening on Monday and we swung by to check it out. Bronx Pizzeria specializes in pizzas, pastas, calzones, and salads. They also have a full bar along with a handful of televisions spread throughout the restaurant for those looking to watch a game or just hang out.
Homeless veterans village in south Wichita on hold

The pandemic has stalled plans to create a campus of cottages and services in south Wichita for homeless veterans. “We started off with a pretty ambitious plan,” said Seth Brees, board member of the nonprofit Passageways Ltd., Wichita. The vision garnered praise and pledges of donations and in-kind aid.
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
Suspect arrested in porch thefts in Maize, Derby

Police have arrested a 30-year-old Wichita man in connection with porch thefts that were reported in Maize and in Derby. Maize police arrested a photo that was from the Watercress neighborhood and it showed a man getting away with a package that had been delivered Tuesday. A red and gold van was seen in the photo. A Facebook group from Derby posted a photo with a similar van from porch thefts that were reported earlier, and a resident of the Tallgrass East neighborhood in Wichita also posted a photo that appeared to be of the same van.
