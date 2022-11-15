Read full article on original website
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His WifeCeebla CuudMissouri State
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. ClemensCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. storyCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri
It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
tspr.org
Amtrak cancels morning trains between Chicago and Quincy
Amtrak trains 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. and 380 leaving Quincy at 6:12 a.m. are cancelled until mid-January. Amtrak is notifying customers with tickets for those trains that dedicated coach buses will be used for those routes instead. That includes college students heading home for breaks and other holiday...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from Sept. 28-Nov. 4, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Carissa Richardson of Golden, Ill., sold a residence at 548 N....
krcgtv.com
Montgomery City man awaits a holiday miracle
Montgomery City — Most 21-year-olds have filled their time celebrating their coming of age, but Sam White has to spend 12 hours a week hooked up to a dialysis machine. “Normally, a kidney works 24/7. But dialysis only works 12 hours a week, so I have to make sure I go to those 12 hours a week. If not, there are chances of bad things happening,” said Sam.
See Inside Quincy’s Private Pinball Club with Epic Games & Tables
It was a Quincy, Illinois man's love of pinball that inspired him to open a private club to celebrate an era when games were played with flippers and the experience was far greater than you could ever experience on a TV or phone. It's a love of pinball. Just bringing...
tspr.org
Guilty verdict in downtown Macomb stabbing death
A jury early Thursday evening found a McDonough County man guilty of a stabbing death in downtown Macomb. Brandon Whiteman, 21, of Bardolph was convicted of second degree murder after a four day trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced early next year. Prosecutors...
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
wlds.com
Rural Roodhouse Home Total Loss in Saturday Morning Blaze
A two-story home is a total loss in rural Roodhouse after fire swept through it this morning. The Roodhouse Fire District was called out to a fire at 92 West Roodhouse Road at 8:53 Saturday morning located approximately two miles west of Route 67. Chief Terry Hopkins says what started...
Yelp Says These are the Best Places to Get Coffee Near Quincy, IL
I had a terrifying moment this week. My wife let me know that her coffee maker had stopped working. (*shiver*) That is why it became more important than ever to learn the best places near Quincy, Illinois to get java. It was Yelp to the rescue. Tuesday, November 8 is...
Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County
A freight train hit a truck pulling an oversize load on a track in Paris, Missouri, on Thursday. The post Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hannibal’s Greylight Divide Rocks the Line Between Right & Wrong
Many start their life expecting life to be full of issues that are as distinct as black and white. However, you eventually learn that most life decisions end up being a complicated series of shades of grey. Paul from Hannibal's Greylight Divide explains how their music explores these subtle differences between right and wrong.
Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion
A Kirksville, Missouri, man was sentenced to three decades in prison Friday in the 2020 death of an Audrain County man. The post Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Train crashes with tractor trailer hauling 196 ft. silo tank, NTSB responding to investigate
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. – Just before noon on Thursday, November 17, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer being struck by a freight train near Paris, Mo. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B report that no one was injured as the tractor trailer was hauling a 196ft silo tank that failed to clear the tracks as the approaching freight train slammed...
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
khqa.com
2 charged after car break in, purse swiped with 'valuable jewelry'
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Warsaw men are accused of burglarizing a vehicle and stealing a purse with valuable items inside including jewelry. Tucker J. Glisan, 25, and Zebulon C. Greer, 26, were arrested early Wednesday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate...
Lincoln County family falls victim to extreme identity theft
MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — A Lincoln County woman says an extreme case of identity theft has turned her life upside down. For Shannon Coleman, the last few months have been a struggle that she can only describe in one way. “A nightmare,” Coleman said. “A traumatic nightmare.”
Hannibal Makes Holiday Bucket List Town To Visit For Christmas
There is just something about driving down Main Street in Hannibal that feels like you are right in a Hallmark Christmas Movie. There are so many little towns that do great things for the holidays, but Hannibal tops the list and even onlyinyourstate.com thinks so too. The website put Hannibal as a must-stop town to visit for the holidays and I could agree more. With the Christmas Living windows and the downtown holiday decorations, the Victorian Christmas Festival has carriage rides and more. It really is a magical time of year to visit Hannibal.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri convenience store employee accused of stealing lottery tickets
SHELBINA, Mo. — A convicted felon from northeast Missouri is charged with two new crimes. Nicholas Glen Drebenstedt, 30, of Shelbina, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets from his employer, the 7th Heaven convenience store in Shelbina. Drebenstedt is charged with two felony counts of...
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
