Hannibal, MO

1070 KHMO-AM

Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri

It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
PERRY, MO
tspr.org

Amtrak cancels morning trains between Chicago and Quincy

Amtrak trains 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. and 380 leaving Quincy at 6:12 a.m. are cancelled until mid-January. Amtrak is notifying customers with tickets for those trains that dedicated coach buses will be used for those routes instead. That includes college students heading home for breaks and other holiday...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County from Sept. 28-Nov. 4, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Carissa Richardson of Golden, Ill., sold a residence at 548 N....
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
krcgtv.com

Montgomery City man awaits a holiday miracle

Montgomery City — Most 21-year-olds have filled their time celebrating their coming of age, but Sam White has to spend 12 hours a week hooked up to a dialysis machine. “Normally, a kidney works 24/7. But dialysis only works 12 hours a week, so I have to make sure I go to those 12 hours a week. If not, there are chances of bad things happening,” said Sam.
MONTGOMERY CITY, MO
tspr.org

Guilty verdict in downtown Macomb stabbing death

A jury early Thursday evening found a McDonough County man guilty of a stabbing death in downtown Macomb. Brandon Whiteman, 21, of Bardolph was convicted of second degree murder after a four day trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced early next year. Prosecutors...
MACOMB, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday

There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
PARIS, MO
wlds.com

Rural Roodhouse Home Total Loss in Saturday Morning Blaze

A two-story home is a total loss in rural Roodhouse after fire swept through it this morning. The Roodhouse Fire District was called out to a fire at 92 West Roodhouse Road at 8:53 Saturday morning located approximately two miles west of Route 67. Chief Terry Hopkins says what started...
ROODHOUSE, IL
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

2 charged after car break in, purse swiped with 'valuable jewelry'

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Warsaw men are accused of burglarizing a vehicle and stealing a purse with valuable items inside including jewelry. Tucker J. Glisan, 25, and Zebulon C. Greer, 26, were arrested early Wednesday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate...
WARSAW, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal Makes Holiday Bucket List Town To Visit For Christmas

There is just something about driving down Main Street in Hannibal that feels like you are right in a Hallmark Christmas Movie. There are so many little towns that do great things for the holidays, but Hannibal tops the list and even onlyinyourstate.com thinks so too. The website put Hannibal as a must-stop town to visit for the holidays and I could agree more. With the Christmas Living windows and the downtown holiday decorations, the Victorian Christmas Festival has carriage rides and more. It really is a magical time of year to visit Hannibal.
HANNIBAL, MO
97ZOK

3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois

Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

