Simi Valley, CA

Two French Bulldogs Stolen in Boyle Heights

Police on Monday sought the public’s help to locate two French bulldogs that were stolen from their owners in an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge between downtown and Boyle Heights. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called just after midnight on Saturday to the area of East...
LOS ANGELES, CA

