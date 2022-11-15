Read full article on original website
Top FBI official in L.A. silent about his and mom's connection to Tom Girardi
The FBI field office in Los Angeles is leading the investigation into Tom Girardi’s former law firm. Its top official won’t talk about his and his mother’s relationship with the disgraced lawyer. Source: Los Angeles Times.
L.A. rapper Blueface arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Las Vegas
The rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with an Oct. 8 shooting, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Two French Bulldogs Stolen in Boyle Heights
Police on Monday sought the public’s help to locate two French bulldogs that were stolen from their owners in an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge between downtown and Boyle Heights. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called just after midnight on Saturday to the area of East...
Lawsuit seeks to speed housing on the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus
A lawsuit filed on behalf of homeless veterans demands that Veterans Affairs provide more permanent housing in and around its West L.A. campus.
Column: The bravery of Jennifer Siebel Newsom facing Harvey Weinstein — and facing us all
California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom took the stand Monday in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, putting herself in a position no woman asks for — and helping all women in the process. Source: Los Angeles Times.
California programs are waiting weeks for free Narcan to prevent overdose deaths
As the overdose crisis has deepened, so has the demand for free naloxone in California — and the pinch is being felt by community groups.
Rivas builds on small lead in L.A. school board race; Gonez extends lead
L.A. school board President Kelly Gonez looks increasingly like the winner in her race; recent tallies also favoring Rocio Rivas over Maria Brenes.
Column: Karen Bass appears headed to victory. L.A. needs fixing, let's hope she can deliver
Bass’ lead over Caruso looks insurmountable. Soon the pressure will be on for her to deliver on her election promises.
Bass 'on track to win' L.A. mayor's race as lead grows to more than 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has upped her lead over businessman Rick Caruso to more than 29,000 votes in the L.A mayor’s race.
Gas prices dive just in time for Thanksgiving road trips
Southern California gas prices have dropped nearly 70 cents from a month ago. The average is $5.43 in California and $5.50 in the L.A.-Long Beach area.
Long Beach Just Elected Its First Black Mayor. Its First LGBTQ+ Mayor is Going to Congress
Robert Garcia is mayor of Long Beach, but not for long. With last week’s midterm victory, Garcia, 44, is headed to D.C. as congressman-elect of the 42nd district. He’ll be the first immigrant and openly LGBTQ+ representative in the House. Also not in his current post for long?...
Column: No matter who wins the L.A. mayor's race, here's the perfect job for the loser
Karen Bass keeps expanding her lead over Rick Caruso. But lots of voters liked both candidates. Why not use that to meet some of L.A.’s biggest needs?
When will we know who won the L.A. mayoral race — and why is it taking so long?
How come the count in the race for mayor between Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso is taking so long? And how does the process work? We’ve got answers.
Editorial: Corporations keep trying to throw out progressive California laws. Do we need reforms?
Cigarette companies, fast-food chains and oil producers are spending millions to try to halt laws that are in the public interest.
