Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023
When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
Dozens of towns flipped in the ’22 governor’s race
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – All the recounts are over in our state. Democrats remain in control of the general assembly. New research shows they may have had help from a particular group of voters. News 8 drilled into the data including which towns flipped one way or the other here in Connecticut. Tufts University in […]
Norwalk political notes: Tong, Valadares, Siegel, Andrzejewski
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Tong decries ‘punishing’ Eversource price hike. Valadares becomes first female Norwalk DPW director. Eversource will double its standard supply rate Jan. 1, from 12.05 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 24.2 cents per kWh, resulting in an $84 per month increase for the average user, a news release said Thursday.
Lamont, legislators agree to boost essential worker bonuses, extend gas tax holiday
As Eversource asked for a big rate increase, Lamont underscored the need for more assistance to consumers
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
CT Official Charged With Ballot Forgery
Concerns raised around thousands of missing ballots.(Bill Oxford/iStock) John Mallozzi, the former chairperson for one of Connecticut’s local Democratic parties, has been convicted of fraudulently submitting fake ballots in one of Connecticut’s local elections.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Cannabis store preparing to welcome customers
(WTNH) – Marijuana, or cannabis as the industry prefers it to be called, is now legal in Connecticut. Very soon, stores that sell it will be opening across our state. There is no date yet, but News 8 visited one store that is set to welcome customers to buy all sorts of cannabis products that could change the way they live.
$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
Eyewitness News
Eversource rate hikes lead consumers elsewhere
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
Dig deeper than fare free transit to increase ridership
Connecticut needs to follow up with frequent service if it expects people to ride — not just make a token offering free.
Eyewitness News
I-Team: Eversource and UI executive salaries; utility watchdog weighs in
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - As Eversource and UI customers learn to penny pitch, many of you have asked us about executive salaries. In 2021, the CEO of Eversource, Joseph Nolan, earned $4.7 million dollars. Earning a base salary of $1,000,424, he received an additional $1.4 million from stock awards and $2.25 in incentive earnings.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Driving Under the Influence of Cannabis
NBC Connecticut Chief Investigator Len Besthoff discusses his recent piece on Driving While High and why Connecticut’s law about driving under the influence of cannabis is complicated. Mike Hydeck: In a matter of months retail marijuana shops will be open for business throughout Connecticut. And just like alcohol and...
NBC Connecticut
Personal Arguments Causing Hartford Homicides to Climb to Record Numbers: Mayor
With six weeks left in the year, Hartford has already hit a grim milestone: 36 homicides so far in 2022. The only time the city had 30 or more homicides was in 2003 and 2015. “She was fun, liked to laugh. Everybody knew her,” Diazsha Heaven said, describing her sister Jayla. “Yeah, she was just full of energy.”
Manager at CT State Pier recommended itself for $87M in contracts
The arrangement, approved by the CT Port Authority, has drawn criticism from lawmakers concerned about potential conflicts of interest.
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
darientimes.com
Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say
HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Suspect in Hartford homicide arrested in Vermont
A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Hartford. Police have arrested Shawn Santoro, 26, of Lovell Avenue in Windsor.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Most Connecticut Electric Bills To Increase Nearly 50%
Connecticut residents will see their electric bills increase almost 50% over what they currently pay, according to new filings with the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA). Citing global demand, both Eversource and United Illuminating have informed regulators that the supply portion of consumers’ bills will increase by nearly 100%,...
