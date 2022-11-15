Rail passengers have been warned to expect longer journey times when speed restrictions are brought in on some routes due to forecasts of “extreme rainfall”.ScotRail said more than a month’s worth of rain is expected to fall in some areas of eastern Scotland between Thursday and 7am on Saturday.The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of rain for eastern Scotland which is in force from 3pm on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.An amber “heavy rain” weather alert is in force for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross from midnight on Thursday until 3pm on Friday, warning some...

1 DAY AGO