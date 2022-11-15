Read full article on original website
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Time Out Global
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner
Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Shellfish deaths: Campaigners call for River Tees dredging halt
Campaigners who blame dredging for a die-off of shellfish along the North East coast have called for a halt to the practice in the River Tees while investigations continue. Thousands of crabs and lobsters have washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire since late last year. Earlier this...
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out
Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
BBC
Whitby: Application to create miners' village abandoned
Plans to transform a caravan park near Whitby into a temporary village for about 400 miners have been abandoned following an outcry. Anglo American, which is building a potash mine, wanted to adapt the site in the village of Egton. More than 25 respondents told the North York Moors National...
BBC
Work on £60,000 River Trent eel pass completed
A £60,000 pass that will allow eels to make their way up the River Trent has been completed. The Canal and River Trust and partners helped build the pass to help the endangered species navigate Stoke Bardolph Weir, in Nottinghamshire. The pass will allow the fish, which are known...
Speed restrictions imposed on rail network as ‘extreme rainfall’ forecast
Rail passengers have been warned to expect longer journey times when speed restrictions are brought in on some routes due to forecasts of “extreme rainfall”.ScotRail said more than a month’s worth of rain is expected to fall in some areas of eastern Scotland between Thursday and 7am on Saturday.The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of rain for eastern Scotland which is in force from 3pm on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.An amber “heavy rain” weather alert is in force for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross from midnight on Thursday until 3pm on Friday, warning some...
BBC
Electricity North West spends £16m on storm resilience
A power company has spent £16m in a bid to make Cumbria's electricity supply more resilient after thousands were left cut off for days last year. Storm Arwen left 93,000 homes without power in the North West, many of them in Cumbria, when it hit on 26 November. Electricity...
BBC
Hoopoe spotted near Ipswich likely to be confused - BTO
A bird with a distinctive headcrest that usually only visits the south coast of England is thought to have got "confused" and landed in Ipswich. Jason Alexander said it "made my day" when he spotted a hoopoe land in a tree in a garden. The RSPB confirmed it was a...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC
South Scotland makes Lonely Planet top travel list
The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023. It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere. However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer...
BBC
Refugees 'grateful for safety' at North Ferriby hotel
Two Syrian men staying in a hotel which recently took in asylum seekers have said they are grateful to get refuge after fleeing their war-torn homeland. Yusef, 28, and Khalid, 25, have been staying at the Humber View Hotel in North Ferriby. The site had been at the centre of...
BBC
Weevils to eat invasive plant on Yorkshire waterways
South American weevils have been introduced to waterways in West Yorkshire in an effort to control the invasive floating pennywort plant. The weevils have been released into the Aire and Calder Navigation and one of the tributaries of the River Holme. The pennywort, native to Central and South America, was...
