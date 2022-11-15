Read full article on original website
NME
‘Aftersun’ ending explained: breaking down one of the year’s best film scenes
Fans of Normal People, rejoice: there might just be a new career-best performance from Paul Mescal to enjoy in the shape of his performance as a struggling young dad in major British indie debut, Aftersun. The film, a first-time feature from writer-director Charlotte Wells has bowled critics and audiences over...
NME
Jack White shares ‘Seven Nation Army’ live video from rooftop Soho gig and announces live album
Jack White has announced a new live album of his 2021 Soho rooftop performance in London – watch a clip of ‘Seven Nation Army’ from the gig below. Last September, White played a surprise set on the London rooftop of Damien Hirst to celebrate the grand opening of his new Third Man Records store down the road.
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan And Paris Got Real About Nepotism And Said They "Recognize" Their "Blessings"
Because nepo-baby discourse is, let's be real, everyone's favorite sort of discourse — and these days, there's plenty on hand.
NME
Adele says she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited” to begin Las Vegas residency
Adele has shared a message with fans ahead of starting her Las Vegas residency, saying that she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited”. The ’30’ singer is due to begin a 32-date run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele – at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace tonight (November 18). It comes after the original shows were postponed at the last minute back in January.
NME
See Owen Wilson debut Bob Ross-style look for new film ‘Paint’
The first look at Owen Wilson as fictional painter Carl Nargle in Paint has been revealed – and the actor sports a similar look to The Joy Of Painting host Bob Ross. Wilson plays a Vermont painter in the comedy film, which is released next year. According to a...
NME
R&B singer B. Smyth dies aged 28
R&B singer B. Smyth has died at the age of 28, it has been confirmed. The artist and dancer, who was from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, passed away yesterday morning (November 17) from “respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis”, according to his older brother Denzil.
NME
Adele almost cancelled the first night of her Las Vegas residency after feeling “sick as a dog”
Adele has said that she was almost forced to cancel the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency after feeling “sick as a dog”. The 32-date ‘Weekends With Adele’ series at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was originally scheduled for January before being postponed with a day’s notice “due to delivery delays and COVID”. Adele later claimed that the postponed shows had “no soul” and “lacked intimacy”.
NME
Quentin Tarantino on stopping making movies: “It’s time to wrap up the show”
Quentin Tarantino has explained why he’s quitting filmmaking after his next movie. The Pulp Fiction director has detailed in a new interview with CNN his reasoning for moving on after helming his 10th feature. “I’ve been doing it for a long time, I’ve been doing it for 30 years....
NME
The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke reunite for first new song in 35 years, ‘Strong Together’
Former The Smiths bandmembers Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke have reunited for their first new song in 35 years for Rourke’s band, Blitz Vega. ‘Strong Forever’ is released ahead of a new album by the band comprising Rourke and ex-Happy Mondays guitarist Kav Blaggers. Rolling Stone reports that...
NME
Here’s every song on ‘The Bear’ soundtrack
The full soundtrack list for The Bear season one has been revealed – check out all the songs featured on the FX-produced show below. The series, which aired on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK, follows chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) from kitchens of fine dining restaurants back to his family’s sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after the death of his brother.
NME
Babymetal share first ever lyric video for new single ‘Monochrome’
Babymetal have released their first ever lyric video – watch the visuals for ‘Monochrome’ below. ‘Monochrome’ features on the Japanese band’s forthcoming concept album ‘The Other One‘, which arrives on March 24, 2023 (pre-order here). The new song and lyric video follow last...
NME
Listen to DIIV cover My Bloody Valentine and Alex G on new acoustic live album
DIIV have released a new live album featuring tracks the band performed at an unplugged acoustic show more than half a decade ago. The album, recorded during a gig at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre in August of 2017, features new arrangements of songs from the band’s first two albums – 2012’s ‘Oshin’ and 2016’s ‘Is The Is Are’. Also featured are covers of My Bloody Valentine‘s ‘When You Sleep’ and ‘Hollow’ by Alex G.
NME
Brockhampton say goodbye with new album ‘TM’, announce live-streamed final performance
Brockhampton have bid their fans farewell by releasing eighth and final album ‘TM’, the day after their seventh album ‘The Family’ – largely helmed by bandleader Kevin Abstract – arrived. When ‘The Family’ arrived yesterday (November 17), Abstract revealed that a new album titled...
Adele Found Her Boyfriend Rich Paul In The Crowd At Her Show And Kissed Him Mid-Singing
This residency is already amazing.
NME
Watch Wizkid perform ‘Money & Love’ on ‘Fallon’
Wizkid appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform recent single ‘Money & Love’ – check it out below. Taking to November 19’s episode of the late-night talk show, Wizkid performed the ‘More Love, Less Ego’ track, backed by a 5-piece band.
NME
How long would it take to watch all of ‘Breaking Bad’?
How long it would take to watch all five seasons of Breaking Bad in their entirety has been revealed. The Netflix show ran from 2008 until 2013 and starred Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a chemistry teacher who turns to making meth to pay his medical bills after being diagnosed with cancer.
NME
Jack Antonoff calls on venues to “stop taxing” merch sales
Jack Antonoff has called on venues to “stop taxing” merchandise sales, saying it’s “literally the only way you make money when you start out touring.”. Taking to Twitter on Friday night, the Bleachers vocalist said: “While we are having the discussion can venues simply stop taxing merch of artists?”
NME
Posthumous Young Dolph song ‘Get Away’ released, album arriving next month
Today, on the one-year anniversary of his death in 2021, a new Young Dolph song has been released alongside the news the rapper’s first posthumous album will arrive next month. ‘Get Away’ is the first preview of the album, ‘Paper Route Frank’, which will be released in December via...
NME
Watch Brockhampton play their final concert at LA’s Fonda Theatre
Brockhampton played their final concert last night (November 19) at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre – check out footage and the setlist below. Brockhampton started 2022 by announcing their upcoming shows at London’s Brixton Academy and Coachella Festival would be their last, with the collective going on “indefinite hiatus”.
NME
Chris Hemsworth reveals genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s: “It’s my biggest fear”
Chris Hemsworth has revealed he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s disease. The Thor actor discovered the likelihood while undertaking a number of genetic tests while working on docuseries Limitless. Doctors on the show told Hemsworth he carries two copies of a gene closely associated with Alzehimer’s-related dementia –...
