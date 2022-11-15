The full soundtrack list for The Bear season one has been revealed – check out all the songs featured on the FX-produced show below. The series, which aired on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK, follows chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) from kitchens of fine dining restaurants back to his family’s sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after the death of his brother.

