NME

‘Aftersun’ ending explained: breaking down one of the year’s best film scenes

Fans of Normal People, rejoice: there might just be a new career-best performance from Paul Mescal to enjoy in the shape of his performance as a struggling young dad in major British indie debut, Aftersun. The film, a first-time feature from writer-director Charlotte Wells has bowled critics and audiences over...
NME

Adele says she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited” to begin Las Vegas residency

Adele has shared a message with fans ahead of starting her Las Vegas residency, saying that she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited”. The ’30’ singer is due to begin a 32-date run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele – at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace tonight (November 18). It comes after the original shows were postponed at the last minute back in January.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

R&B singer B. Smyth dies aged 28

R&B singer B. Smyth has died at the age of 28, it has been confirmed. The artist and dancer, who was from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, passed away yesterday morning (November 17) from “respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis”, according to his older brother Denzil.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NME

Adele almost cancelled the first night of her Las Vegas residency after feeling “sick as a dog”

Adele has said that she was almost forced to cancel the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency after feeling “sick as a dog”. The 32-date ‘Weekends With Adele’ series at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was originally scheduled for January before being postponed with a day’s notice “due to delivery delays and COVID”. Adele later claimed that the postponed shows had “no soul” and “lacked intimacy”.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Here’s every song on ‘The Bear’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack list for The Bear season one has been revealed – check out all the songs featured on the FX-produced show below. The series, which aired on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK, follows chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) from kitchens of fine dining restaurants back to his family’s sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after the death of his brother.
NME

Babymetal share first ever lyric video for new single ‘Monochrome’

Babymetal have released their first ever lyric video – watch the visuals for ‘Monochrome’ below. ‘Monochrome’ features on the Japanese band’s forthcoming concept album ‘The Other One‘, which arrives on March 24, 2023 (pre-order here). The new song and lyric video follow last...
NME

Listen to DIIV cover My Bloody Valentine and Alex G on new acoustic live album

DIIV have released a new live album featuring tracks the band performed at an unplugged acoustic show more than half a decade ago. The album, recorded during a gig at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre in August of 2017, features new arrangements of songs from the band’s first two albums – 2012’s ‘Oshin’ and 2016’s ‘Is The Is Are’. Also featured are covers of My Bloody Valentine‘s ‘When You Sleep’ and ‘Hollow’ by Alex G.
BROOKLYN, NY
NME

Watch Wizkid perform ‘Money & Love’ on ‘Fallon’

Wizkid appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform recent single ‘Money & Love’ – check it out below. Taking to November 19’s episode of the late-night talk show, Wizkid performed the ‘More Love, Less Ego’ track, backed by a 5-piece band.
NME

How long would it take to watch all of ‘Breaking Bad’?

How long it would take to watch all five seasons of Breaking Bad in their entirety has been revealed. The Netflix show ran from 2008 until 2013 and starred Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a chemistry teacher who turns to making meth to pay his medical bills after being diagnosed with cancer.
NEW MEXICO STATE
NME

Jack Antonoff calls on venues to “stop taxing” merch sales

Jack Antonoff has called on venues to “stop taxing” merchandise sales, saying it’s “literally the only way you make money when you start out touring.”. Taking to Twitter on Friday night, the Bleachers vocalist said: “While we are having the discussion can venues simply stop taxing merch of artists?”
NME

Watch Brockhampton play their final concert at LA’s Fonda Theatre

Brockhampton played their final concert last night (November 19) at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre – check out footage and the setlist below. Brockhampton started 2022 by announcing their upcoming shows at London’s Brixton Academy and Coachella Festival would be their last, with the collective going on “indefinite hiatus”.
LOS ANGELES, CA

