Morgan Freeman helps open the controversial Qatar World Cup

Morgan Freeman kicked off the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup after a controversial lead-up to the biggest global tournament in football. The Oscar-winning actor narrated the opening segment ‘The Calling’ at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha. He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”Known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, the 85-year-old spoke with Qatari influencer Ghanim al Muftah, a 20-year-old FIFA World Cup ambassador who was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome that impairs the development of the lower half of...
Ecuador defeat Qatar in World Cup opener resembling political summit as thousands leave early

The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.If they were...

