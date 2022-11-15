ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri

It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
PERRY, MO
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday

There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
PARIS, MO
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try

It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
QUINCY, IL
Hannibal Makes Holiday Bucket List Town To Visit For Christmas

There is just something about driving down Main Street in Hannibal that feels like you are right in a Hallmark Christmas Movie. There are so many little towns that do great things for the holidays, but Hannibal tops the list and even onlyinyourstate.com thinks so too. The website put Hannibal as a must-stop town to visit for the holidays and I could agree more. With the Christmas Living windows and the downtown holiday decorations, the Victorian Christmas Festival has carriage rides and more. It really is a magical time of year to visit Hannibal.
HANNIBAL, MO
Help Make A Child’s Christmas Special with the Angel Tree Program

The Salvational Army is changing things a little this holiday season with its new Angel Tree Program. In previous years, toys were collected for the Salvation Army's Toy Town where parents/guardians would shop for their children. This year a new program allows people to do the shopping for the needs and wishes of those in need this holiday season.
QUINCY, IL
