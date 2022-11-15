TIPS: Life-saving reminders for snowy roads
Our first snow of the season arrives Tuesday. As part of Winter Weather Awareness Week, it's important to take a few minutes to review best practices for driving in winter weather.
Review these tips as we return to winter road conditions:
- Clear any ice and snow off your vehicle before hitting the road. That includes all windows and mirrors.
- Check that your windshield wipers are in good working condition, and refill window solution with deicer if needed.
- Take it slow. Give yourself a little extra time to get where you need to go over the next few days.
- Adjust your distance. Allow more space between you and the car in front of you.
- Don't use cruise control when roads are snow-covered and slick.
- Slow down a little sooner, it may take a longer distance to stop compared to dry roads.
- Bridges and overpasses often freeze before main roads. Use extra caution in these areas.
- Check weather conditions before you hit the road at 511wi.gov.
- Stay up to speed on the forecast by regularly checking in with TMJ4 on air and online.
- Don't crowd the plows.
Check back through the week for the latest on winter weather, and for more posts on Winter Weather Awareness Week.
