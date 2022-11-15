ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Where can I get a proper guide to Property Tax in Akron?

 3 days ago
My husband and I own a property in Akron, which we just closed on in May. I did my best to understand how property taxes are calculated but I fear I am failing.

Is there anyone who can explain the multipliers and calculations that happen each half year? For myself, while I understand the split and some of the inputs, I feel I am always missing information. The final annual bill is coming up and I’d just like to know how the calculations work before I send off a payment. Mainly the local multiplier, and where I get that value. Thanks in advance!

