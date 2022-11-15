ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Where can I get a proper guide to Property Tax in Lansing?

Ask Lansing
Ask Lansing
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkvWN_0jBDVlLS00
unsplash web image

My husband and I own a property in Lansing, which we just closed on in May. I did my best to understand how property taxes are calculated but I fear I am failing.

Is there anyone who can explain the multipliers and calculations that happen each half year? For myself, while I understand the split and some of the inputs, I feel I am always missing information. The final annual bill is coming up and I’d just like to know how the calculations work before I send off a payment. Mainly the local multiplier, and where I get that value. Thanks in advance!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ask Lansing

Am I eligible to apply for Unemployment Benefits in Lansing?

I was supposed to start training and working this month, but the company’s clinics are closed until further notice. Am I now eligible to apply for unemployment benefits with the more lax guidelines? Also, would I be applying in Lansing if I just moved here recently from another state? Not sure what my options are... Thanks for all advice in the comments.
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

Where can I get help in Lansing for emergency rental assistance?

I fell behind on rent due to measly unemployment benefits and rising healthcare costs from a chronic disease and being uninsured. I received a five-day notice from my property management company... I don't have the full amount and probably can't this week, but I can at the end of the month. I don't want to be a homeless here. What are my options or legal avenues here?
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A public auction held by Michigan Unclaimed Property will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. Featured in the auction will be a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. The Michigan Department of...
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

Do you think gas price is rising in Lansing?

Come Thanksgiving, GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68 per gallon, up nearly 30 cents from 2021. As a car owner in Lansing, do you have any perceptions about gas prices? If the price hits a record high as expected, will you still continue your plan to travel and visit relatives? Or do you have any tips for saving money on gas over the holiday weekend?
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

What would be considered a good job in Lansing?

My nephew wants to find a more decent job in Lansing, with a salary that is not lower than the average, which will allow him to live more comfortably in this city. But I'm just a regular pizza guy who isn't familiar with the majority of the industries here. Any advice from you guys?
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Customers can expect to pay more for their heat this winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. customers can expect to pay up to 28% more for their heat this winter according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Depending on how much heat you use, you can expect to pay a couple hundred more this winter. Slightly colder weather is the cause...
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

What effects will the potential recession have on Lansing's housing market?

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Regardless of inflation, recession, supply chain issues, etc., the fact still remains that we have a housing supply issue. Until supply catches up, I guess housing will remain pricier here in Lansing. What do you think? Or any insights into a recession?
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

What did your government do for the homeless people in Lansing?

Mostly I see homeless people will congregate in big cities, versus rural areas, and mostly in the neighborhoods where there are more “perks” such as free food and showers. But some cities don’t have these programs and more are on the street, sometimes they congregate in the downtown area under the bridges. I don't want the homeless littering the streets to make the city mess.
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

Do you think parenting is harder nowadays in Lansing?

I gave birth to a baby 11 years ago. For five months, I walked the halls of my house alone, bouncing my screaming child in my arms while my husband was at his teaching job or on the side gigs he took so we could afford to live on just one income. I've been through a lot as a single parent of two special needs children with almost no family or community support. Modern day parenting is extremely isolating even without having kids with physical and/or developmental disabilities. As they get older, the isolation continues because you can't just send them outside to play anymore. Your neighbors will call social services... So do you think it is difficult to raise a baby?
LANSING, MI
bridgemi.com

As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda

Michigan business leaders are watching for the new Democrat-led agenda for economic implications. Democrats want to repeal Right-to-Work anti-union laws. Whitmer says it’s possible to be pro-business and ensure ‘workers can collectively bargain.’. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

Ask Lansing

Seattle, WA
512
Followers
535
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Lansing

Comments / 0

Community Policy