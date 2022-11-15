Former Boston big man Tacko Fall's 2022-23 CBA highlights

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Former Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall is carving out a career for himself in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Xinjiang Guanghui Flying Tigers. The Senegalese center has been posting impressive averages of 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, an assist and 3 blocks per game in just under 24 minutes of playing time per contest while shooting 71.8% from the field this season.

Fall has been hard at work adding mobility to his game to compliment his 7-foot-5 frame and 8-foot-4 wingspan that got him to the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To see Fall in action, check out this highlight clip from the folks at the CBA Highlights YouTube channel.

