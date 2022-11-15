ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Remaking our suburbs' 1960s apartment blocks: a subtle and greener way to increase housing density

As cities grow, new buildings gradually replace the older ones. Ideally, the new buildings are higher quality, more sustainable and better suited to today’s needs. But there’s a risk current approaches to urban renewal will produce poorer amenities and buildings that are less flexible and more environmentally damaging than those they replace. Take, for example, the 1960s walk-up apartment block. These ageing buildings are often derided for being unattractive, utilitarian and cheap. But these buildings also have design features we have come to celebrate: narrow footprints that allow cross ventilation, flexible floorplans, minimal use of shared walls, low-maintenance design and...
Nigerian teens create fashion from trash to fight pollution

LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — Teenage climate activists in Nigeria's largest city are recycling trash into runway outfits for a “Trashion Show.”. Chinedu Mogbo, founder of Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative, a conservation group working with the activists, said the show was designed to raise awareness about environmental pollution.

