Worcester, MA

WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

After 2 years in Boston hospital, toddler heads home for first time

BRIGHTON - Friday was full of mixed emotions for the nurses at Franciscan Children's Hospital. One of their favorite patients was going home. "I am going to miss him," said nurse Barbara Alskninis. "He's been a fantastic asset to this hospital." She's talking about two-year-old Elijah Julien of Worcester. Born prematurely, Elijah faced issues with breathing within weeks of his life. He was brought to Franciscan's as a four-month-old and has been there ever since. "He was a premature infant and came here with a lot of medical issues and luckily, we have seen him get his...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen

The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
DARTMOUTH, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

34-Year-Old Auburn Man Indicted for Murder

WORCESTER - The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. announced on Friday that a grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a Millbury man. A Worcester grand jury indicted Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, in the death of Ryan C. Anderson, who police located inside his home on Millbury Avenue on Oct. 1 with significant knife wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUBURN, MA
whdh.com

Heartbroken family members mourn man who was fatally shot in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything. According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7...
LOWELL, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Shrewsbury Street Santa Pub Crawl Set for December 10

WORCESTER - The annual Shrewsbury Street Santa Pub Crawl is scheduled for Dec. 10. Tickets include food samples, a Santa hat and one free drink. The event hosted by Pulse Magazine will begin at 2:30 PM and have groups start at opposite ends of Shrewsbury Street and work their way up and down Worcester's "Restaurant Row."
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
iheart.com

Family Of Allston Man Sues Condo Management For His Death

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The family of a man who died after getting stuck in an elevator is suing his condo's management and the elevator company for damages. Boston Opera Company co-founder Randall Kulunis died on May 28, 2020. Lawyers for the man's daughter say a broken-down elevator in...
BOSTON, MA

