Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Related
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
After 2 years in Boston hospital, toddler heads home for first time
BRIGHTON - Friday was full of mixed emotions for the nurses at Franciscan Children's Hospital. One of their favorite patients was going home. "I am going to miss him," said nurse Barbara Alskninis. "He's been a fantastic asset to this hospital." She's talking about two-year-old Elijah Julien of Worcester. Born prematurely, Elijah faced issues with breathing within weeks of his life. He was brought to Franciscan's as a four-month-old and has been there ever since. "He was a premature infant and came here with a lot of medical issues and luckily, we have seen him get his...
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
East Boston teenager arrested for robbing another man with a gun
BOSTON — An 18-year-old teenager from East Boston is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint, MBTA Transit Police said. Ja’Kye Lucas was charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. At around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, a...
Police: More human remains found in Boston apartment after ‘fetus or infant’ discovered in freezer
BOSTON — More human remains were discovered in an apartment in South Boston, less than 24 hours after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer located at the same address, according to law enforcement officials. Homicide detectives returned to a building at 838 East Broadway...
Upcoming movie shoot on I-93 and Tobin Bridge could prompt travel delays
BOSTON — A movie shoot planned for I-93 and the Tobin Bridge on Sunday could prompt some travel delays, MassDOT warns commuters. Filming for the movie will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will not require any lane closures. “Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a...
vanyaland.com
RIP: Boston rapper Jefe Replay has died, according to those close to him
Boston music has allegedly lost a giant in the scene this week, as word that Jefe Replay has died has spread across social media on Friday (November 18). No official word or cause has been given, but many musicians across the city were quick to pay tribute with accolades and condolences.
Boyfriend Formally Charged With Murdering Ryan Anderson Of Millbury: DA
A 34-year-old man from Auburn has been formally charged with murdering his boyfriend at his Millbury home last month, authorities said. Kevin Donnellan was indicted on a murder charge of 29-year-old Ryan Anderson on Friday, Nov. 16, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office reports. Anderson was found dead at 303...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
thisweekinworcester.com
34-Year-Old Auburn Man Indicted for Murder
WORCESTER - The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. announced on Friday that a grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a Millbury man. A Worcester grand jury indicted Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, in the death of Ryan C. Anderson, who police located inside his home on Millbury Avenue on Oct. 1 with significant knife wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
liveboston617.org
UPDATE: Southie House of Horrors – Boston Police Confirm Additional Human Remains Located
Yesterday, Boston Police responded to 838 East Broadway, Apartment 3 in South Boston for a 911 caller who reported that they had found at least one dead baby, possibly a fetus frozen in the freezer of the unit. Police yesterday said in a statement confirmed they located the remains of at least one.
DA: Possible fetal remains discovered in a freezer inside a South Boston apartment
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is investigating after a possible fetus was discovered in a freezer inside a South Boston apartment, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Police detectives responded to an apartment on East Broadway just after 2 p.m. on Thursday after calls were made...
whdh.com
Heartbroken family members mourn man who was fatally shot in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything. According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7...
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!
Search continues for missing Warwick woman
Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Arnold's Neck Drive and Staples Avenue.
thisweekinworcester.com
Shrewsbury Street Santa Pub Crawl Set for December 10
WORCESTER - The annual Shrewsbury Street Santa Pub Crawl is scheduled for Dec. 10. Tickets include food samples, a Santa hat and one free drink. The event hosted by Pulse Magazine will begin at 2:30 PM and have groups start at opposite ends of Shrewsbury Street and work their way up and down Worcester's "Restaurant Row."
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
iheart.com
Family Of Allston Man Sues Condo Management For His Death
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The family of a man who died after getting stuck in an elevator is suing his condo's management and the elevator company for damages. Boston Opera Company co-founder Randall Kulunis died on May 28, 2020. Lawyers for the man's daughter say a broken-down elevator in...
Comments / 2