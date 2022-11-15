Read full article on original website
thelaurelofasheville.com
Lucy Clark Gallery to Host Jewelry Trunk Show During HeART of the Season
During Heart of Brevard’s The HeART of the Season, Lucy Clark Gallery will host a jewelry trunk show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 20. The show will feature jewelry by six artists as well as wearable art clothing from Linden Consignment.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Art MoB Hosts Jewelry Trunk Show November 18-20
Art MoB Studios & Marketplace, in Hendersonville, features the jewelry and handmade beads of artist Heather Samson in a trunk show on Friday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, from 1–4:30 p.m. Samson will introduce her lampwork glass beads along with Aluminations, her line of jewelry made by shaping, braiding and weaving various colors of aluminum wire.
thelaurelofasheville.com
The HeART of the Season Kicks Off the Holidays in Brevard
Heart of Brevard announces plans for seasonal events that focus on shopping locally and highlight the unique businesses that make downtown Brevard a charming destination. All events are free and open to the public. The celebration begins November 19–20, with The HeART of the Season, showcasing local arts and culture...
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: NC Glass Center to open Black Mountain location
Glass expands when it heats up. The N.C. Glass Center likewise is about to grow beyond its current boundaries. “We are at a point where we have run out of capacity, and people — artists and the public — continue to want us to do more,” says Executive Director Janice Gouldthorpe.
golaurens.com
Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years
Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
asheville.com
Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. This story was originally published by Asheville Watchdog, an independent nonprofit news team serving Asheville and surrounding communities. The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian...
carolinaepicurean.com
Milton’s: sumptuous elevated dining in Black Mountain!
It was a dark and stormy night . . . but totally worth battling wind and rain from the edge of Hurricane Nicole to celebrate a birthday at Milton’s in Black Mountain. I first met Executive Chef Edwin Bloodworth eight years ago when he was running the kitchen at Lex18, a N. Lexington Ave restaurant (no longer in business) in Asheville. He served up one of the best meals I’d had to date!
WRAL
Native American jewelry a part of Cherokee, NC culture
A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's name is General, and he is a master silversmith whose culture is part of his work. A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Be Enchanted at Winter Lights
Winter Lights at The North Carolina Arboretum returns Friday, November 18, and runs through December 31, with dazzling displays and many ways to enjoy the gardens from 6–10 p.m. each evening. Now in its ninth year, the event has become a must-see holiday light show, with more than one million lights across multiple displays.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners
The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
Smoky Mountain News
Franklin Christmas Parade
The annual Franklin Christmas Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in downtown. The Grand Marshall will honor all our essential workers. The floats will line up on Church Street, entering Main Street through the Town Hall parking lot. The parade will continue down Main Street, turning left onto Porter Street at the Lazy Hiker. Turning left again onto Palmer Street at the red light, continuing to the Highlands Road intersection, turning on the Highlands Road, and ending at the Flea Market.
WYFF4.com
Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
carolinaepicurean.com
European Market – hard to find specialty foods in Arden
NOTE: I was at a cooking demo tonight (11/15/22) and the new-ish European Market in Arden, NC came up. Forgetting I’d only posted about it on Facebook, I told interested folks they could search this website for information, especially the Market’s address. Realizing it wasn’t on my website after getting home, I’m sharing my Facebook post here so they can find the information.
Hendersonville to hold 2 holiday farmers markets
The City of Hendersonville will be putting on two holiday farmers markets in November and December, featuring local artists and small businesses.
mynews13.com
Orchard wraps up one of its best seasons, despite obstacles
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Don Justus knows his apples to their core. He’s been riding around the orchard since he was a kid. Now, he lives on and owns Justus Orchard. Henderson County produces about 65% of the state's total apple crop, according to NC Field and Family.
Greenville City Council passes resolution to promote inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community
The City of Greenville could soon be a more welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community. Council unanimously approved a resolution on Monday night, to make that happen.
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
‘Insane!’ NC family captures bear encounter during Tennessee vacation
The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg during the family’s vacation.
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant. Duties primarily involve transporting foster children for a variety of purposes such as visits with parents, medical appointments, counseling, education, or training. Candidates for this position should be highly dependable, adaptable, have the ability to lift children and car seats, have completed high school, interact well with children, and have a valid NC driver's license with a good driving record. The starting salary is $28,078.19. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until November 18, 2022. 36-37e.
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin Star
It’s no secret that the Carolinas aren’t really known for fine dining and gastronomic experiences. Most settle for that good old southern comfort or traditional barbecue when going out to eat. Occasionally, a trip to Asheville or Charlotte will give North Carolinians a glimpse of fine dining but, well, it’s not quite it.
