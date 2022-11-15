Read full article on original website
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Be Enchanted at Winter Lights
Winter Lights at The North Carolina Arboretum returns Friday, November 18, and runs through December 31, with dazzling displays and many ways to enjoy the gardens from 6–10 p.m. each evening. Now in its ninth year, the event has become a must-see holiday light show, with more than one million lights across multiple displays.
Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years
Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
Art MoB Hosts Jewelry Trunk Show November 18-20
Art MoB Studios & Marketplace, in Hendersonville, features the jewelry and handmade beads of artist Heather Samson in a trunk show on Friday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, from 1–4:30 p.m. Samson will introduce her lampwork glass beads along with Aluminations, her line of jewelry made by shaping, braiding and weaving various colors of aluminum wire.
Around Town: NC Glass Center to open Black Mountain location
Glass expands when it heats up. The N.C. Glass Center likewise is about to grow beyond its current boundaries. “We are at a point where we have run out of capacity, and people — artists and the public — continue to want us to do more,” says Executive Director Janice Gouldthorpe.
Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners
The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
Milton’s: sumptuous elevated dining in Black Mountain!
It was a dark and stormy night . . . but totally worth battling wind and rain from the edge of Hurricane Nicole to celebrate a birthday at Milton’s in Black Mountain. I first met Executive Chef Edwin Bloodworth eight years ago when he was running the kitchen at Lex18, a N. Lexington Ave restaurant (no longer in business) in Asheville. He served up one of the best meals I’d had to date!
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride through the Great Smoky Mountains. Keep reading to learn more.
Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
Asheville Humane Society's Longest-Staying Dog Finds Furever Home!
Asheville -- November 14, 2022: WNCTIMES is happy to share the wonderful news about the Asheville Humane Society's longest-staying dog in their care finally finding his Furever Home!. Asheville Humane Society announced the Big Event yesterday on their Facebook Page:. "BIG news! Our longest stay dog, Ed, was adopted today!!!!...
European Market – hard to find specialty foods in Arden
NOTE: I was at a cooking demo tonight (11/15/22) and the new-ish European Market in Arden, NC came up. Forgetting I’d only posted about it on Facebook, I told interested folks they could search this website for information, especially the Market’s address. Realizing it wasn’t on my website after getting home, I’m sharing my Facebook post here so they can find the information.
Asheville Symphony: Night at the Opera
Join the Asheville Symphony for an exhilarating evening of opera scenes, arias and choruses, led by maestro Darko Butorac and featuring three incredible guest vocalists, the Asheville Symphony Orchestra (ASO) and the Asheville Symphony Chorus. This rare opportunity to hear live opera in Asheville will feature selections from William Tell, Aida, La Bohème and La Traviata. The concert takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
Orchard wraps up one of its best seasons, despite obstacles
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Don Justus knows his apples to their core. He’s been riding around the orchard since he was a kid. Now, he lives on and owns Justus Orchard. Henderson County produces about 65% of the state's total apple crop, according to NC Field and Family.
Upstate community coming together to support girl battling rare disorder
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This weekend, the Upstate community will come together to support three-year-old Blakylee, who is battling a rare disorder called Rett Syndrome. “If you look at Blakylee, she kind of looks like a normal kid. You can’t tell that she has a disability, and I think...
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
Has Costco been denied a place in Asheville? Are they still looking?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: For reasons that aren’t relevant to this query, I had occasion to be speaking with a commercial real estate agent with Keller Williams several months ago. I questioned him why there was no Costco in Asheville, even though I know of multiple individuals who make the trek to either the Greenville or the Spartanburg stores in South Carolina. His answer was that Costco had such specific site requirements that it was difficult to find an interesting location with which to induce them to come out of the Upstate. Fast forward, and last week I was in the Greenville Costco store to renew my membership, and I asked a manager why the company wouldn’t give us any respect. He replied that it wasn’t Costco that was holding things up, but rather Asheville. He claimed that Costco had presented over time several possible site plans, but had basically been denied consideration by the city and/or county. Who is prevaricating here?
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
Billionaire donates $8M to Upstate health foundation
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg County is getting a sizeable donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Leaders with Mary Black said Scott and her team researched their foundation before donating the gift. The Mary Black Foundation is a grantmaking organization that works to fund health initiatives in the Upstate with a focus on early childhood development and healthy eating.
Season’s ‘first real bout’ of wintry weather possible in NC mountains. What to know
Freezing rain, light snow and frigid temperatures could blast the North Carolina mountains this week, bringing the potential for slick roads and some accumulating ice. Winter weather advisories were issued for several areas as near-freezing temperatures are expected overnight Monday, Nov. 14. “A fast moving weather system combines with the...
Dive into Finds and Dives
Ryan George (24), owner of Finds and Dives, offers many different items at his store. The term “dive” refers to the bins in the back of the store, ones where you can find plenty of overstock and closeout items from other stores for a low price. He also sells Pokémon cards and Funko POPs, things that attract many of the customers who visit to see the new inventory that changes weekly. Ryan opened his business on 6 March 2021 after a long time of saving from his previous job at Publix, where he worked as a supervisor, although he has sold things online since high school. He wanted to do something that could both provide a wide variety of discounted items for his customers, while also changing with the times to stay afloat. These include clothes, food, books and movies, music, as well as seasonal items. The store can be called many things, but charming is an understatement. As an owner, he takes the time to talk to his customers and help them where he can, making every experience a breeze. You can check Finds and Dives’ inventory on their Instagram, or visit them at 119c SE Main Street, Simpsonville SC, 29681. So stop by and say hello if you ever get a chance!
