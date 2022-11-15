Ryan George (24), owner of Finds and Dives, offers many different items at his store. The term “dive” refers to the bins in the back of the store, ones where you can find plenty of overstock and closeout items from other stores for a low price. He also sells Pokémon cards and Funko POPs, things that attract many of the customers who visit to see the new inventory that changes weekly. Ryan opened his business on 6 March 2021 after a long time of saving from his previous job at Publix, where he worked as a supervisor, although he has sold things online since high school. He wanted to do something that could both provide a wide variety of discounted items for his customers, while also changing with the times to stay afloat. These include clothes, food, books and movies, music, as well as seasonal items. The store can be called many things, but charming is an understatement. As an owner, he takes the time to talk to his customers and help them where he can, making every experience a breeze. You can check Finds and Dives’ inventory on their Instagram, or visit them at 119c SE Main Street, Simpsonville SC, 29681. So stop by and say hello if you ever get a chance!

4 DAYS AGO