Brevard, NC

thelaurelofasheville.com

Be Enchanted at Winter Lights

Winter Lights at The North Carolina Arboretum returns Friday, November 18, and runs through December 31, with dazzling displays and many ways to enjoy the gardens from 6–10 p.m. each evening. Now in its ninth year, the event has become a must-see holiday light show, with more than one million lights across multiple displays.
ASHEVILLE, NC
golaurens.com

Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years

Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
WELLFORD, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Art MoB Hosts Jewelry Trunk Show November 18-20

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace, in Hendersonville, features the jewelry and handmade beads of artist Heather Samson in a trunk show on Friday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, from 1–4:30 p.m. Samson will introduce her lampwork glass beads along with Aluminations, her line of jewelry made by shaping, braiding and weaving various colors of aluminum wire.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: NC Glass Center to open Black Mountain location

Glass expands when it heats up. The N.C. Glass Center likewise is about to grow beyond its current boundaries. “We are at a point where we have run out of capacity, and people — artists and the public — continue to want us to do more,” says Executive Director Janice Gouldthorpe.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners

The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
ASHEVILLE, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

Milton’s: sumptuous elevated dining in Black Mountain!

It was a dark and stormy night . . . but totally worth battling wind and rain from the edge of Hurricane Nicole to celebrate a birthday at Milton’s in Black Mountain. I first met Executive Chef Edwin Bloodworth eight years ago when he was running the kitchen at Lex18, a N. Lexington Ave restaurant (no longer in business) in Asheville. He served up one of the best meals I’d had to date!
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WYFF4.com

Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
GREENVILLE, SC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Humane Society's Longest-Staying Dog Finds Furever Home!

Asheville -- November 14, 2022: WNCTIMES is happy to share the wonderful news about the Asheville Humane Society's longest-staying dog in their care finally finding his Furever Home!. Asheville Humane Society announced the Big Event yesterday on their Facebook Page:. "BIG news! Our longest stay dog, Ed, was adopted today!!!!...
ASHEVILLE, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

European Market – hard to find specialty foods in Arden

NOTE: I was at a cooking demo tonight (11/15/22) and the new-ish European Market in Arden, NC came up. Forgetting I’d only posted about it on Facebook, I told interested folks they could search this website for information, especially the Market’s address. Realizing it wasn’t on my website after getting home, I’m sharing my Facebook post here so they can find the information.
ARDEN, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Asheville Symphony: Night at the Opera

Join the Asheville Symphony for an exhilarating evening of opera scenes, arias and choruses, led by maestro Darko Butorac and featuring three incredible guest vocalists, the Asheville Symphony Orchestra (ASO) and the Asheville Symphony Chorus. This rare opportunity to hear live opera in Asheville will feature selections from William Tell, Aida, La Bohème and La Traviata. The concert takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.

Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Has Costco been denied a place in Asheville? Are they still looking?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: For reasons that aren’t relevant to this query, I had occasion to be speaking with a commercial real estate agent with Keller Williams several months ago. I questioned him why there was no Costco in Asheville, even though I know of multiple individuals who make the trek to either the Greenville or the Spartanburg stores in South Carolina. His answer was that Costco had such specific site requirements that it was difficult to find an interesting location with which to induce them to come out of the Upstate. Fast forward, and last week I was in the Greenville Costco store to renew my membership, and I asked a manager why the company wouldn’t give us any respect. He replied that it wasn’t Costco that was holding things up, but rather Asheville. He claimed that Costco had presented over time several possible site plans, but had basically been denied consideration by the city and/or county. Who is prevaricating here?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Billionaire donates $8M to Upstate health foundation

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg County is getting a sizeable donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Leaders with Mary Black said Scott and her team researched their foundation before donating the gift. The Mary Black Foundation is a grantmaking organization that works to fund health initiatives in the Upstate with a focus on early childhood development and healthy eating.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
hhsrampage.com

Dive into Finds and Dives

Ryan George (24), owner of Finds and Dives, offers many different items at his store. The term “dive” refers to the bins in the back of the store, ones where you can find plenty of overstock and closeout items from other stores for a low price. He also sells Pokémon cards and Funko POPs, things that attract many of the customers who visit to see the new inventory that changes weekly. Ryan opened his business on 6 March 2021 after a long time of saving from his previous job at Publix, where he worked as a supervisor, although he has sold things online since high school. He wanted to do something that could both provide a wide variety of discounted items for his customers, while also changing with the times to stay afloat. These include clothes, food, books and movies, music, as well as seasonal items. The store can be called many things, but charming is an understatement. As an owner, he takes the time to talk to his customers and help them where he can, making every experience a breeze. You can check Finds and Dives’ inventory on their Instagram, or visit them at 119c SE Main Street, Simpsonville SC, 29681. So stop by and say hello if you ever get a chance!

