Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thelaurelofasheville.com
25th Annual Voorhees Family Art Show and Sale Celebrates Legacy
The Voorhees family of artists will host their 25th annual art show and sale on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will feature new work by six Voorhees family members and two guest artists on display at the home of Susan Voorhees. The event will also feature an online raffle benefiting a local nonprofit.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Be Enchanted at Winter Lights
Winter Lights at The North Carolina Arboretum returns Friday, November 18, and runs through December 31, with dazzling displays and many ways to enjoy the gardens from 6–10 p.m. each evening. Now in its ninth year, the event has become a must-see holiday light show, with more than one million lights across multiple displays.
thelaurelofasheville.com
The HeART of the Season Kicks Off the Holidays in Brevard
Heart of Brevard announces plans for seasonal events that focus on shopping locally and highlight the unique businesses that make downtown Brevard a charming destination. All events are free and open to the public. The celebration begins November 19–20, with The HeART of the Season, showcasing local arts and culture...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Art MoB Hosts Jewelry Trunk Show November 18-20
Art MoB Studios & Marketplace, in Hendersonville, features the jewelry and handmade beads of artist Heather Samson in a trunk show on Friday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, from 1–4:30 p.m. Samson will introduce her lampwork glass beads along with Aluminations, her line of jewelry made by shaping, braiding and weaving various colors of aluminum wire.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Lucy Clark Gallery to Host Jewelry Trunk Show During HeART of the Season
During Heart of Brevard’s The HeART of the Season, Lucy Clark Gallery will host a jewelry trunk show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 20. The show will feature jewelry by six artists as well as wearable art clothing from Linden Consignment.
Comments / 0