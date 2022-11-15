Read full article on original website
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Art MoB Hosts Jewelry Trunk Show November 18-20
Art MoB Studios & Marketplace, in Hendersonville, features the jewelry and handmade beads of artist Heather Samson in a trunk show on Friday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, from 1–4:30 p.m. Samson will introduce her lampwork glass beads along with Aluminations, her line of jewelry made by shaping, braiding and weaving various colors of aluminum wire.
25th Annual Voorhees Family Art Show and Sale Celebrates Legacy
The Voorhees family of artists will host their 25th annual art show and sale on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will feature new work by six Voorhees family members and two guest artists on display at the home of Susan Voorhees. The event will also feature an online raffle benefiting a local nonprofit.
The HeART of the Season Kicks Off the Holidays in Brevard
Heart of Brevard announces plans for seasonal events that focus on shopping locally and highlight the unique businesses that make downtown Brevard a charming destination. All events are free and open to the public. The celebration begins November 19–20, with The HeART of the Season, showcasing local arts and culture...
Ingles Open Road: Black Mountain
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
Waynesville native competes in Netflix cocktail-making show
As the Netflix show she’s on was about to air, Waynesville native and business owner Natalia Migliarini was in Paris, working with a cognac brand on social media promotion. The Netflix show “Drink Masters” is something like “Top Chef, but for drinks rather than food,” she said.
Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride through the Great Smoky Mountains. Keep reading to learn more.
Asheville Humane Society's Longest-Staying Dog Finds Furever Home!
Asheville -- November 14, 2022: WNCTIMES is happy to share the wonderful news about the Asheville Humane Society's longest-staying dog in their care finally finding his Furever Home!. Asheville Humane Society announced the Big Event yesterday on their Facebook Page:. "BIG news! Our longest stay dog, Ed, was adopted today!!!!...
Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville in Asheville Feb 2nd, 2023 – presale code
The latest Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour presale code is now live. While this brief presale window is underway, you’ll have the chance to get Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour show tickets ahead of anyone else. Don’t skip this great opportunity to personally see Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour’s...
Be Enchanted at Winter Lights
Winter Lights at The North Carolina Arboretum returns Friday, November 18, and runs through December 31, with dazzling displays and many ways to enjoy the gardens from 6–10 p.m. each evening. Now in its ninth year, the event has become a must-see holiday light show, with more than one million lights across multiple displays.
Asheville Symphony: Night at the Opera
Join the Asheville Symphony for an exhilarating evening of opera scenes, arias and choruses, led by maestro Darko Butorac and featuring three incredible guest vocalists, the Asheville Symphony Orchestra (ASO) and the Asheville Symphony Chorus. This rare opportunity to hear live opera in Asheville will feature selections from William Tell, Aida, La Bohème and La Traviata. The concert takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.
Hendersonville Christmas Parade Street Closures on December 3
Hendersonville – On Saturday, December 3, Hendersonville’s Christmas parade organized by the Hendersonville Merchants & Business Association will be taking place in downtown Hendersonville. This year’s parade will take place in the evening starting at 6:00 PM with the theme ‘Christmas Lights.’ The parade route stretches from 5 Points to the southern end of Main Street at the Caswell Street intersection. No parking will be allowed on Main Street after 4:00 PM. The streets will reopen following the parade’s conclusion and once attendees have dispersed.
Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners
The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
130 acres in Woodruff sold to developer for single-family homes
Forestar Group Inc. has purchased 130 acres in Woodruff to develop single-family homes, according to a press release.
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
A third Asheville brewery is coming to the Triangle, this time to downtown Durham
The new brewery will open in the middle of Durham’s bustling drinking district.
New principal announced for Fletcher Elementary School
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fletcher Elementary School will soon have a new principal. Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announced on Tuesday that Matthew Haney, the current principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will lead Fletcher Elementary, starting Nov. 28, 2022. Haney will be filling the principalship vacated by current Fletcher principal Tammy Deaver, who has been named principal of Brevard Middle School in Transylvania County.
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
'We thought we lived in a safe area,' Home break-in leaves Weaverville homeowners shaken
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Erik Torrez came home to find his front door unlocked and open on Sunday, Nov. 6. Torrez said there had been a lot of bear activity in the area, which is what he assumed had happened, until he walked inside. He said he went through...
