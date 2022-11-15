ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

thelaurelofasheville.com

Lucy Clark Gallery to Host Jewelry Trunk Show During HeART of the Season

During Heart of Brevard’s The HeART of the Season, Lucy Clark Gallery will host a jewelry trunk show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 20. The show will feature jewelry by six artists as well as wearable art clothing from Linden Consignment.
BREVARD, NC
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: NC Glass Center to open Black Mountain location

Glass expands when it heats up. The N.C. Glass Center likewise is about to grow beyond its current boundaries. “We are at a point where we have run out of capacity, and people — artists and the public — continue to want us to do more,” says Executive Director Janice Gouldthorpe.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

25th Annual Voorhees Family Art Show and Sale Celebrates Legacy

The Voorhees family of artists will host their 25th annual art show and sale on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will feature new work by six Voorhees family members and two guest artists on display at the home of Susan Voorhees. The event will also feature an online raffle benefiting a local nonprofit.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
MARION, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

Milton’s: sumptuous elevated dining in Black Mountain!

It was a dark and stormy night . . . but totally worth battling wind and rain from the edge of Hurricane Nicole to celebrate a birthday at Milton’s in Black Mountain. I first met Executive Chef Edwin Bloodworth eight years ago when he was running the kitchen at Lex18, a N. Lexington Ave restaurant (no longer in business) in Asheville. He served up one of the best meals I’d had to date!
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WRAL

Native American jewelry a part of Cherokee, NC culture

A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's name is General, and he is a master silversmith whose culture is part of his work. A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's...
CHEROKEE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Waynesville native competes in Netflix cocktail-making show

As the Netflix show she’s on was about to air, Waynesville native and business owner Natalia Migliarini was in Paris, working with a cognac brand on social media promotion. The Netflix show “Drink Masters” is something like “Top Chef, but for drinks rather than food,” she said.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

European Market – hard to find specialty foods in Arden

NOTE: I was at a cooking demo tonight (11/15/22) and the new-ish European Market in Arden, NC came up. Forgetting I’d only posted about it on Facebook, I told interested folks they could search this website for information, especially the Market’s address. Realizing it wasn’t on my website after getting home, I’m sharing my Facebook post here so they can find the information.
ARDEN, NC
golaurens.com

Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years

Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
WELLFORD, SC
Atlanta Magazine

Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item

  Twenty-five years ago, Carl Sobocinski took a chance and opened Soby’s New South Cuisine in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, where buildings were largely shuttered. Today, the city’s center is bustling with nationally acclaimed eateries, and Soby’s is celebrating its silver anniversary. This November, the fine-dining restaurant will serve throwback menu items each week; look […] The post Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners

The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Be Enchanted at Winter Lights

Winter Lights at The North Carolina Arboretum returns Friday, November 18, and runs through December 31, with dazzling displays and many ways to enjoy the gardens from 6–10 p.m. each evening. Now in its ninth year, the event has become a must-see holiday light show, with more than one million lights across multiple displays.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Humane Society's Longest-Staying Dog Finds Furever Home!

Asheville -- November 14, 2022: WNCTIMES is happy to share the wonderful news about the Asheville Humane Society's longest-staying dog in their care finally finding his Furever Home!. Asheville Humane Society announced the Big Event yesterday on their Facebook Page:. "BIG news! Our longest stay dog, Ed, was adopted today!!!!...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
FOX Carolina

Asheville PD needs help identifying ‘cat burglar’ who broke into restaurant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help identifying a cat burglar who broke into a West Asheville restaurant early Monday morning. Police said they were called to a restaurant in the 290 block of Smoky Park Highway around 4:37 a.m. on Nov. 14 to investigate a report of breaking and entering. Upon arrival, officers found the back door forced open.
ASHEVILLE, NC

