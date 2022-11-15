Read full article on original website
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina's First Michelin Star
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South Carolina
thelaurelofasheville.com
Lucy Clark Gallery to Host Jewelry Trunk Show During HeART of the Season
During Heart of Brevard’s The HeART of the Season, Lucy Clark Gallery will host a jewelry trunk show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 20. The show will feature jewelry by six artists as well as wearable art clothing from Linden Consignment.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: NC Glass Center to open Black Mountain location
Glass expands when it heats up. The N.C. Glass Center likewise is about to grow beyond its current boundaries. “We are at a point where we have run out of capacity, and people — artists and the public — continue to want us to do more,” says Executive Director Janice Gouldthorpe.
thelaurelofasheville.com
25th Annual Voorhees Family Art Show and Sale Celebrates Legacy
The Voorhees family of artists will host their 25th annual art show and sale on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will feature new work by six Voorhees family members and two guest artists on display at the home of Susan Voorhees. The event will also feature an online raffle benefiting a local nonprofit.
WYFF4.com
Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
Broadway actress stops by Upstate high school
A Broadway actress stopped by an Upstate high school to lead a workshop and meet with theater students.
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
carolinaepicurean.com
Milton’s: sumptuous elevated dining in Black Mountain!
It was a dark and stormy night . . . but totally worth battling wind and rain from the edge of Hurricane Nicole to celebrate a birthday at Milton’s in Black Mountain. I first met Executive Chef Edwin Bloodworth eight years ago when he was running the kitchen at Lex18, a N. Lexington Ave restaurant (no longer in business) in Asheville. He served up one of the best meals I’d had to date!
WRAL
Native American jewelry a part of Cherokee, NC culture
A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's name is General, and he is a master silversmith whose culture is part of his work. A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's...
biltmorebeacon.com
Waynesville native competes in Netflix cocktail-making show
As the Netflix show she’s on was about to air, Waynesville native and business owner Natalia Migliarini was in Paris, working with a cognac brand on social media promotion. The Netflix show “Drink Masters” is something like “Top Chef, but for drinks rather than food,” she said.
carolinaepicurean.com
European Market – hard to find specialty foods in Arden
NOTE: I was at a cooking demo tonight (11/15/22) and the new-ish European Market in Arden, NC came up. Forgetting I’d only posted about it on Facebook, I told interested folks they could search this website for information, especially the Market’s address. Realizing it wasn’t on my website after getting home, I’m sharing my Facebook post here so they can find the information.
golaurens.com
Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years
Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item
Twenty-five years ago, Carl Sobocinski took a chance and opened Soby’s New South Cuisine in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, where buildings were largely shuttered. Today, the city’s center is bustling with nationally acclaimed eateries, and Soby’s is celebrating its silver anniversary. This November, the fine-dining restaurant will serve throwback menu items each week; look […] The post Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners
The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
WYFF4.com
Man mugged in North Carolina park while walking back to his hotel, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man was mugged and assaulted in an Asheville park while he was walking back to his hotel, according to police with the Asheville Police Department. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines 11/15) Police say that the robbery happened around 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 10...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Be Enchanted at Winter Lights
Winter Lights at The North Carolina Arboretum returns Friday, November 18, and runs through December 31, with dazzling displays and many ways to enjoy the gardens from 6–10 p.m. each evening. Now in its ninth year, the event has become a must-see holiday light show, with more than one million lights across multiple displays.
A third Asheville brewery is coming to the Triangle, this time to downtown Durham
The new brewery will open in the middle of Durham’s bustling drinking district.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Humane Society's Longest-Staying Dog Finds Furever Home!
Asheville -- November 14, 2022: WNCTIMES is happy to share the wonderful news about the Asheville Humane Society's longest-staying dog in their care finally finding his Furever Home!. Asheville Humane Society announced the Big Event yesterday on their Facebook Page:. "BIG news! Our longest stay dog, Ed, was adopted today!!!!...
Hendersonville to hold 2 holiday farmers markets
The City of Hendersonville will be putting on two holiday farmers markets in November and December, featuring local artists and small businesses.
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD needs help identifying ‘cat burglar’ who broke into restaurant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help identifying a cat burglar who broke into a West Asheville restaurant early Monday morning. Police said they were called to a restaurant in the 290 block of Smoky Park Highway around 4:37 a.m. on Nov. 14 to investigate a report of breaking and entering. Upon arrival, officers found the back door forced open.
