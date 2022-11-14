Make this your best Thanksgiving dinner yet with fresh, local goodness from the State Street Farmers Market. Searching for an amazing pie? Consider Love, Dreams and Pie, Sugar Pies Bakery, and Big Joy Bakery. Complete your dinner table with gorgeous flowers from Maldonado Growers. And while you are at the market, stock up on freshly baked bread from Chaupain Bakery, Rendezvous Bakery, or Prager Brothers, fresh eggs from Three Sons Farm, cheese from Daniel’s Artisanal and Spring Hill Jersey Cheese, and of course, string beans from JR Organics for an incredible holiday casserole. Downtown Carlsbad hosts one of the best Farmers Markets in all of San Diego County. Come see for yourself every Wednesday, starting at 2:30pm!

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO