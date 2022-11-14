ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Oceanside Students Recognized as Rising Stars by Local Community

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Congratulations to November’s Rising Stars- Vaeh Dunn from Surfside Educational Academy. These 12th grade students will be honored for rising above their circumstances Tuesday, Nov. 15th, from 8-9:30 a.m. when the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce hosts its Rising Star Student of the Month program for the 2022-23 school year. The event will be at the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Your Holiday Headquarters In Carlsbad

Make this your best Thanksgiving dinner yet with fresh, local goodness from the State Street Farmers Market. Searching for an amazing pie? Consider Love, Dreams and Pie, Sugar Pies Bakery, and Big Joy Bakery. Complete your dinner table with gorgeous flowers from Maldonado Growers. And while you are at the market, stock up on freshly baked bread from Chaupain Bakery, Rendezvous Bakery, or Prager Brothers, fresh eggs from Three Sons Farm, cheese from Daniel’s Artisanal and Spring Hill Jersey Cheese, and of course, string beans from JR Organics for an incredible holiday casserole. Downtown Carlsbad hosts one of the best Farmers Markets in all of San Diego County. Come see for yourself every Wednesday, starting at 2:30pm!
CARLSBAD, CA
Local veteran flourishes as restaurateur, firefighter, community leader

OCEANSIDE — Marine Corps veteran Kevin Shin has struck a harmonious balance between his duties as a father, husband, first responder, small business owner and board member of several local organizations. Shin travels from his Carlsbad home for work as a fire captain in Culver City in Los Angeles...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Supervisors Vote to Advance $8.9 Million, 9-Acre Spring Valley Park Plan

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Affordable Housing Development Opens in Mid-City

The County and City of San Diego Housing Commission, along with public and private partners, celebrated the grand opening today of an affordable housing community in City Heights. The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments will provide homes for over 200 low-income residents. The $85 million project features...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Executive director leaving Brewery Arts Center

Brewery Arts Center Executive Director Gina Lopez is resigning, according to a news release. Lopez will become CEO of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. The BAC’s board of directors has developed a search committee for Lopez’ replacement. Lopez took over as volunteer executive director in August...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Medical Investigator Awarded Pandemic Civilian Service Medal

During a major disaster, a county, city or state medical system may become overwhelmed with patients or, unfortunately, casualties of the disaster. The national government trains and sends out special teams such as the National Disaster Medical System Mortuary Operational Response Team, to assist in areas where their skills are needed.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California

What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Changes to California’s solar marketplace

The uncertainty hanging over California’s solar marketplace is beginning to clear, now that regulators have unveiled their plan to reshape solar rules. In other news, San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez faces changing the way the sheriff’s department runs San Diego County jails. The county has the most in-custody deaths of any county in the state. Plus, leaders of a high-profile San Diego nonprofit sparked a major controversy over $70,000 worth of historical antiques.
CALIFORNIA STATE
East County’s Camp Christmas Returns Nov. 18 to Dec. 23

Camp Christmas returns Friday for 20 nights filled with holiday cheer, live entertainment and plenty of family-friendly fun in Pine Valley. The event, which runs through Dec. 23, features a state-of-the-art computerized light show, a separate dancing water show all set to favorite holiday music, bounce houses, train rides, rock climbing, laser tag and hayrides, among other attractions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

