Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Students Recognized as Rising Stars by Local Community
OCEANSIDE, Calif., Congratulations to November’s Rising Stars- Vaeh Dunn from Surfside Educational Academy. These 12th grade students will be honored for rising above their circumstances Tuesday, Nov. 15th, from 8-9:30 a.m. when the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce hosts its Rising Star Student of the Month program for the 2022-23 school year. The event will be at the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside.
Chula Vista launches homebuyer program for low-income families
The City of Chula Vista is relaunching a program to help low-income families purchase their first homes, the city announced in a press release Tuesday.
northcountydailystar.com
Your Holiday Headquarters In Carlsbad
Make this your best Thanksgiving dinner yet with fresh, local goodness from the State Street Farmers Market. Searching for an amazing pie? Consider Love, Dreams and Pie, Sugar Pies Bakery, and Big Joy Bakery. Complete your dinner table with gorgeous flowers from Maldonado Growers. And while you are at the market, stock up on freshly baked bread from Chaupain Bakery, Rendezvous Bakery, or Prager Brothers, fresh eggs from Three Sons Farm, cheese from Daniel’s Artisanal and Spring Hill Jersey Cheese, and of course, string beans from JR Organics for an incredible holiday casserole. Downtown Carlsbad hosts one of the best Farmers Markets in all of San Diego County. Come see for yourself every Wednesday, starting at 2:30pm!
Coast News
Local veteran flourishes as restaurateur, firefighter, community leader
OCEANSIDE — Marine Corps veteran Kevin Shin has struck a harmonious balance between his duties as a father, husband, first responder, small business owner and board member of several local organizations. Shin travels from his Carlsbad home for work as a fire captain in Culver City in Los Angeles...
kusi.com
El Cajon continues to battle against San Diego County on homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Teresa Sardina has more on the story.
Rock Church to host food distributions throughout San Diego
During November and December, the Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego, said a press release from the church.
University of California student workers go on strike
University of California graduate student employees officially went on strike at 8 Monday morning, demanding better pay and benefits.
Chula Vista community members calling on officials to revamp Harborside Park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista has turned to the community for feedback following controversy and safety issues surrounding Harborside Park. A public workshop was held Monday, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Harborside Elementary to engage the public for input on revitalizing the 5-acre property on Oxford Street.
Looking to buy a home? Chula Vista launches first-time homebuyer program
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on November 9, 2022. Are you looking to buy a home in Chula Vista? The City of Chula Vista just re-launched a program that helps low-income families buy their first homes.
Supervisors Vote to Advance $8.9 Million, 9-Acre Spring Valley Park Plan
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
UCSD, Other UC Campuses, Brace for Strike by Student Employees, Researchers
Thousands of researchers and student employees at the 10 University of California campuses are planning to go on strike at 8 a.m. Monday in an effort to secure improved pay and working conditions. UC officials are in contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers regarding four separate academic bargaining units,...
countynewscenter.com
Affordable Housing Development Opens in Mid-City
The County and City of San Diego Housing Commission, along with public and private partners, celebrated the grand opening today of an affordable housing community in City Heights. The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments will provide homes for over 200 low-income residents. The $85 million project features...
Nevada Appeal
Executive director leaving Brewery Arts Center
Brewery Arts Center Executive Director Gina Lopez is resigning, according to a news release. Lopez will become CEO of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. The BAC’s board of directors has developed a search committee for Lopez’ replacement. Lopez took over as volunteer executive director in August...
kusi.com
Unions spends over $300,000 to defeat Becca Williams in SDUSD District C race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Becca Williams has officially lost her race to represent District C on the San Diego Unified School Board. Williams campaigned against the union-backed candidate Cody Petterson. Petterson supported school lockdowns and was backed by over $300,000 in union funding, and unprecedented amount for a San...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Horse Sanctuary Scrambles After Fraudulent Donation
A nonprofit group that cares for neglected and abused horses and other animals lost thousands of dollars recently after learning a large donation was fraudulent. The Horses of Tir Na Nog cares for more than 100 horses. The ranch also has more than 100 other animals including sheep, llamas and goats.
countynewscenter.com
San Diego Medical Investigator Awarded Pandemic Civilian Service Medal
During a major disaster, a county, city or state medical system may become overwhelmed with patients or, unfortunately, casualties of the disaster. The national government trains and sends out special teams such as the National Disaster Medical System Mortuary Operational Response Team, to assist in areas where their skills are needed.
nomadlawyer.org
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
KPBS
Changes to California’s solar marketplace
The uncertainty hanging over California’s solar marketplace is beginning to clear, now that regulators have unveiled their plan to reshape solar rules. In other news, San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez faces changing the way the sheriff’s department runs San Diego County jails. The county has the most in-custody deaths of any county in the state. Plus, leaders of a high-profile San Diego nonprofit sparked a major controversy over $70,000 worth of historical antiques.
Rent relief could be on the way for National City mobile home residents
Residents of a South Bay mobile home park are once again speaking out about their rent.
East County’s Camp Christmas Returns Nov. 18 to Dec. 23
Camp Christmas returns Friday for 20 nights filled with holiday cheer, live entertainment and plenty of family-friendly fun in Pine Valley. The event, which runs through Dec. 23, features a state-of-the-art computerized light show, a separate dancing water show all set to favorite holiday music, bounce houses, train rides, rock climbing, laser tag and hayrides, among other attractions.
Comments / 0