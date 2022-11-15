FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Thursday afternoon, Police in Fort Wayne were called in to assist with transporting an adult male from a residence in the 3400 block of E. State Blvd. to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. An Allen County judge signed the order commanding officers to make this transport. When police arrived, they found the adult male had barricaded himself in his residence and refused to exit, and it was believed he was armed with a knife. After hours of negotiations, police made entry into the apartment after 10 P.M. and took the male into custody. He is currently being transported to the hospital for the court-ordered mental health evaluation. More details on the situation have not yet been released.

