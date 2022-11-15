ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Snow, rain to ramp up Tuesday afternoon

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Snow and rain will ramp up during the afternoon hours.

A coating of snow will be possible on grassy surfaces, cars, and trees. Snow should stick in the mountains and along/north of the Route 422 corridor this afternoon. Slippery spots are possible in some areas through Bulter, central and northern Armstrong and Indiana counties and eastern portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties tonight where road temperatures may fall near freezing.

The next system will stir up scattered snow showers Wednesday and colder temperatures could mean a coating in spots and the risk of slick spots as far south as Pittsburgh.

Stay warm and get the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Pittsburgh, PA
