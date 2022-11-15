Read full article on original website
SACS E-Learning Day Today Planned Due To Staff Shortage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) district officials notified families and caregivers that all SACS secondary students will have an eLearning day today.. District officials tell our partners in news at 21Alive that students in grades 6-12 will access coursework from home, but special needs students at Woodside and Homestead can attend in-person classes.
Weekend Events
Continuing an annual tradition, Christmas on Broadway kicks off the holiday season with a. spectacular 40 ft. tall tree lighting with a parade and fireworks display!. Consistently one of the Top 25 touring acts in the country, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is. bringing “The Ghost of Christmas Eve: The Best of...
Police Face Near Six Hour Standoff Thursday In Transport of Mental Health Patient
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Thursday afternoon, Police in Fort Wayne were called in to assist with transporting an adult male from a residence in the 3400 block of E. State Blvd. to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. An Allen County judge signed the order commanding officers to make this transport. When police arrived, they found the adult male had barricaded himself in his residence and refused to exit, and it was believed he was armed with a knife. After hours of negotiations, police made entry into the apartment after 10 P.M. and took the male into custody. He is currently being transported to the hospital for the court-ordered mental health evaluation. More details on the situation have not yet been released.
Two dead, one critical after crash on U.S. 24 Thursday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that two people died and one was left in critical condition after a crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24, east of I-469. On arrival, officers determined that an eastbound Kia SUV was slowed...
