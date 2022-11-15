ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 The Block

Janelle Monae Shines In Elie Saab Gown

By Sharde Gillam
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gGWn_0jBDMEfC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrDFu_0jBDMEfC00

Source: Wesley Lapointe / Getty


Janelle Monae gave us style goals earlier today when she was spotted out on the “Glass Onion” red carpet rocking a stunning black and red look that we absolutely love! The entertainer and style queen was spotted on Instagram during her red carpet appearance strutting her stuff in the red and black Elie Saab designer look that was everything. She paired the cut out, feathery gown with minimal jewelry and a small red hand bag. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs in a sophisticated up do with a curled bang that fit the look perfectly. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection, being sure to stop and spin to show off the fit from all angles. Check out the stunning look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

The singer’s fans and fashion lovers alike were loving this look just as much as we were and shared their stamps of approval on Instagram, complimenting the effortless slay. “ yesss
,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “ Beauty !!!!!!!!
,” and another simply called the entertainer, “ Gorgeous!!!!”

Beauties, what do you think about Janelle’s designer look? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Janelle Monae Is In Her Melanated Glory On The Cover Of Variety

LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards Look For Under $75.00

Comments / 0

Related
Inquisitr.com

Janelle Monáe Flashes Major Cleavage In Risqué Dress

There is never a dull red carpet look with Janelle Monae, as shown by all their famous ensembles. But for now, let's focus on their most recent red carpet ensemble, which they wore to the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles on Monday evening. Monáe looked stunning in an Haute Couture ensemble from Elie Saab's Fall 2022 collection.
shefinds

Florence Pugh Rocked Her Signature Sheer Dress Trend In A Shimmery Black Gown At The Academy Gala

Florence Pugh rocked yet another breathtaking gown with sheer fabric at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new members event, held at The National Gallery in London! The Don’t Worry Darling star, 26, graced the red carpet in a glistening dress by Rodarte that featured black-tinted, sparkle-adorned, see-through fabric with elegant black bows and a timeless tiered design.
POPSUGAR

Janelle Monáe's Cutout Dress Features Thousands of Feathers

Janelle Monáe isn't afraid to make a statement with their style, and their latest red-carpet appearance was no exception. On Nov. 14, the actor stepped out for the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" premiere in Los Angeles in a cutout gown with a feather skirt from Elie Saab's Haute Couture fall collection.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show

Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Dazzles in Floral-embroidered Valentino Dress for ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Lindsay Lohan arrived on the red carpet in a sequined floral lace dress by Valentino on Wednesday in New York City for the screening of her new Netflix film, “Falling for Christmas.” She coordinated the embroidered column gown with a gold quilted handbag and jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb, including several diamond rings and diamond earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach to create her look for the film premiere. Roach has an extensive list...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back. To amp up the glam factor, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement...
HOLAUSA

Tiffany Trump’s wedding dress: Former First Daughter wears Elie Saab for her big day

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos tied the knot in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida wedding. Donald Trump’s youngest daughter chose an Elie Saab wedding gown for the big day. After two years engaged, the 29-year-old bride wore a white ballet-neck embellished gown that featured a tapered waist and a long train. She completed the look with dangling diamond and pearl earrings.
PALM BEACH, FL
Inquisitr.com

Olivia Wilde Sets Pulses Racing In Plunging Sequin Dress

Wilde was a burst of colors in her purple and silver sequin dress designed with a jagged hem formed in the Chevron logo. The column dress had a low neckline teasing the top of her bust while her arms stood out in skintight red leather opera gloves. The movie producer...
Inquisitr.com

Kate Hudson Stuns In See-Through Sequin Dress

Kate Hudson is looking like a goddess as she flaunts her figure in custom-made Elie Saab. The 43-year-old actress was featured this week on the iconic designer's Instagram modeling a gorgeous sequin-covered dress, also flying the flag for the 2022 sheer trend. Kate dazzled as she struck a confident pose, also marking her presence at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles, CA. Kate remains a firm favorite with designer brands - it isn't all spandex leggings as she continues to front clothing brand Fabletics.
Footwear News

Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Regina Hall Wears Chocolate-Brown Jason Wu Dress With Hidden Heels at CFDA Awards 2022

Regina Hall made an elegant arrival tonight in New York at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The “Think Like a Man” star wore a chocolate-brown dress designed by Jason Wu, who accompanied her on the red carpet. The dress featured a long, flowing shawl-like upper layer that ruffled out to an elegant cape. Hall’s look was paired with minimalist jewelry, including a few rings and a long strand of earrings.  The final touch of the outfit was a hard-framed, rectangular Tyler Ellis clutch. While Hall’s shoes weren’t visible with this particular look, Hall is known for her love of feminine footwear, including strappy sandals...
HollywoodLife

Kerry Washington Wears Sheer White Corset Over Orange Lace Dress On ‘Good Morning America’

Kerry Washington always makes a statement with her outfits, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest on Good Morning America in NYC on Oct. 25. The 45-year-old was promoting her new Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil when she wore a see-through white corset crop top over a peach, poofy dress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lupita Nyong’o Delivers Two Dramatic Outfits in Strappy Sandals at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mexico Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o made a dramatic entrance at the Mexico premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The highly-anticipated Marvel movie officially hits theaters on Nov. 11. While arriving at the Plaza Satelite, Nyong’o appeared on the red carpet in two different looks. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a full ensemble by Johnathan Cohen. Nyong’o’s look consisted of a red gown that featured oversized billowy sleeves and a slit at the center. The piece also had a pronounced train that flared out on the side. Underneath Nyong’o’s voluminous gown was a black leather dress. The top of the garment had a fitted corset that...
Footwear News

Lenny Kravitz Receives Fashion Icon Award in Cutout Blazer & Leather Boots at CFDA Awards 2022

Lenny Kravitz received the Fashion Icon Award at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The rock singer was dressed by LaQuan Smith for the special occasion. Kravitz wore a hybrid top that was a combination between a tailored jacket and a feathered vest. The top featured long sleeves with a blazer vest structure, a deep v-neck and two cutouts at the waist. Kravitz paired the ensemble with a pair of classic bootleg black leather pants.  When it came down to footwear, Kravitz didn’t disappoint. The singer slipped on a pair of towering platform boots that had a glossy finish and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy